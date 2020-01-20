Steven M. Sipple: NU is committed to Iowa goals; Sean Snyder intrigue; and an idea for moss | National sport

advertisement

Things I know and things I think I know:

Nebraska sports director Bill Moos speaks openly about his desire for a real rivalry between his school and Iowa on the soccer field. We are talking about intense heat. Turn it up, he says.

Perhaps some critical recruiting struggles could help in 2021.

Nebraska observed many of the best Iowa state high school players in the 2021 class. Erik Chinander, a former Hawkeye offensive walk-on lineman, heads the charge. NU has already received a verbal approval from Henry Lutovsky, a three-star offensive officer from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, for the 2021 class. But Scott Frost and his company could potentially get four more out of the state cycle in 2021, according to analyst Mike Schaefer of Husker247.com.

The bottom line is that Iowa is an area as important to Nebraska as any other in this cycle, says Schaefer. So even people who recruit cynically may find this stuff compelling. We’ll help you with some names to monitor.

Nebraska is targeting TJ Bollers, the top-ranked player in Iowa. Boller, a four-star Tiffin defender just 15 miles from Iowa City, has been reported to be very interested in participating in Wisconsin. But Nebraska is on the hunt. Iowa remains curious. It’s a race worth seeing because the 6-foot-3, 235-pound boller, according to Schaefer, could be the top player on the 2021 NU board if that name wasn’t the four -Star cornerback Avante Dickerson owned by Omaha Westside.

Meanwhile, Chinander and Frost took to the streets on Friday to see full-back Jeffrey Bowie, a three-star candidate from West Branch. The sixth-placed player in this state, Bowie (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), may be difficult to free from the Hawkeyes. But this fight is also worth seeing.

In total, Nebraska has no fewer than half a dozen Iowa prep players in sight. But the one that fascinates me the most is Thomas Fidone, a close end to Council Bluffs’ Lewis Central High School. Recruiting insiders suspect that Nebraska has an excellent chance of landing it. We’re talking about a four-star player with offers from Iowa, Michigan, United States, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Purdue … the list goes on.

“Every year there are a handful of players in the region that you call a must-get, and Fidone is one of those guys for Nebraska,” said Nate Clouse, an analyst at HuskerOnline.com. “Not only would he meet a huge need as a tall and extremely athletic passport holder, he also grew up cheering for the Huskers and you can’t afford to lose children like that.”

Sure, Nebraska has had some success in recruiting in Iowa over the years. But the Huskers are hoping for a big shipment in 2021.

I suspect a certain sports director will look closely.

* Frost’s staff of 10 full-time assistants are full. It is strange that nobody has the title of coordinator for special teams anyway.

It is a great job. Ask any trainer, no matter where. Considering that Nebraska’s special teams have struggled in the past two seasons, Frost can’t afford to make it short.

It is possible that he has an ace up his sleeve. A purple ace if you like.

Sean Snyder, son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, would be an excellent employee. I think finding a program that was consistently better than K-State in special teams was under the direction of the younger Snyder from 2011 to 2018. He was voted Special Teams Coordinator of the Year by Phil Steele in 2015 and 2017.

A source told our Parker Gabriel last week that Frost is considering Snyder as an analyst or quality control coach. The 50-year-old Snyder is currently in charge of KSU football operations. Yes, far from the action. He also interviewed last week for a position in the 10-man assistant staff of Texas. He obviously wants to participate again. Back in the spotlight. He would find it at NU, even as an “analyst”.

Would he basically be a behind-the-scenes coordinator? I’m not sure what Frost’s up to. But it obviously has to be something good.

One of his key mentors, Tom Osborne, called her Nebraska’s head coach for a quarter of a century. Osborne told me that during the season he had spent at least 25 hours a week studying opposing defense.

“But it was something I liked to do,” he said. “I saw coaches who were pretty good offensive or defensive coaches, but they started to leave things to the assistants more and more – to a point where they got really irrelevant. They tuned in and decided when to take a break call or when you need to strive for a point or two.

“If things go south during the game, you want to have an idea of ​​what to do. If you loosen up too much, you are really at the mercy of the coordinators or someone who knows a lot more than you do what is being done got to. “

Tom seemed to be fixing everything.

* Would you like a brilliant entertainment idea? You came to the right place.

Give Moos a microphone and a comfortable chair, then put him on a stage and let him tell stories about Mike Leach, whom Moos hired in Washington State, in late 2011. Make it a 90 minute show. That’s how long Moos told me one story after another about Leach on Friday. It was incredibly entertaining and most of it is even printable.

So I’ll publish the stories in the coming days. I can’t wait to share it with you.

