John Cook’s strengths as head coach are clear to many people in the Nebraska volleyball fan base.

But what about its weaknesses?

The Hall of Fame coach mentioned a couple in an in-depth interview with Journal Star last week, but one thing in particular sparked my imagination.

“Train this generation of players,” said the 63-year-old. “I don’t want to say that I’m learning to be more empathetic, but I have to be more empathetic and understanding – and to be able to adapt and adapt.”

Cook’s high school soccer coach in the San Diego area – John was a quarterback – was old fashioned from the ground up. Cook is naturally old-fashioned. He identifies with this type of mentality.

“If you do this now, you will become a dinosaur,” he said. “I can’t allow myself to be a dinosaur. I have to train more out of love. In other words, not out of anger, not out of disappointment, not out of fear of failure. I have to train more out of love.” When I do that, I’m in top shape.

“But on some days it’s hard for me to do that.”

One thing that tests him nowadays is what he calls “video game syndrome”. He notices it among players who have played in many club volleyball games.

“Let’s say you and I start playing a video game and you kill me. I can just say ‘reset, let’s play again,'” said Cook. “There are no consequences for winning or losing. We just sit back and go.

“Well, these players play so much club (volleyball). They go to these tournaments for three days. They play all these games. So they’re just trying to survive and survive the weekend. They come to a point where it is they don’t care if they win or lose. It’s just a reset system. ”

“It’s really hard. I don’t know,” he said. “I make mistakes.”

It’s the off-season – a good time to think about this stuff, even if you’re already a Hall of Famer.

* Cook always tries to identify fierce competitors when recruiting players. I covered the Nebraska All-Americans Allison Weston and Christy Johnson in the 1990s. Their wildness was obvious. The same applies to the current Husker Lauren Stivrins, an All-America middle blocker.

It’s really nice to see a wild competitor in some arena. But it is a difficult property to measure yourself when recruiting.

“It’s easier to say for multisport athletes,” said Cook. “I can watch them playing basketball. If they throw the shit out of them, but throw them back straight away, then they know that they are competing with each other. Conclusion: They are looking for things that confirm that they are competitors.

“Speaking of Lauren Stivrins, last year was the first year since her second club year that she hasn’t played for a national championship. There is a trend.”

* As the search for a soccer head coach in Michigan becomes a swamp, I have to think of Nebraska’s situation after Frank Solich’s release in late 2003.

Admittedly, there are differences. Steve Pederson’s one-man search took 41 days. The Michigan State Committee has been searching for less than a week. But the Spartans have already spurned no fewer than four coaches (Luke Fickell, Pat Narduzzi, Mel Tucker and Robert Saleh). One has to ask whether the MSU has quietly made an effort for Matt Campbell from the US state of Iowa and was also empty on this front. I hear that from sources.

In 2003, Pederson was rejected by Arkansas head coach Houston Nutt, Miami Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt, Al Saunders, Brad Childress, assistant to Kansas City Chiefs, and Mike Zimmer, assistant to Dallas Cowboys, and Bill Callahan.

Michigan fans are concerned that their footballing program may return to the dark times after Mark Dantonio’s sudden resignation last week. The Spartan nation should be concerned. Nebraska is an example of how some bad head coaching staff can become a long-term tailspin.

* A little more on Michigan State. The school has been shaken by scandals in recent years. MSU officials needed to know that the aftermath of the terrible Larry Nassar scandal – the gym coach was a serial robber – would not be a short-term affair. The university’s reputation has suffered serious damage, and the effects are felt when coaches reject a lucrative Power Five job.

But it’s hard to feel bad for Sparty.

* Something Cook told me made me think of the recent (invalid) criticism of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

With his hiring of Tyler Hildebrand as deputy head coach, Cook thinks it’s good that he’s getting an assistant coach that he doesn’t have to “train” for the role.

Frost has been criticized in some areas after hiring Matt Lubick and Mike Dawson, assistants with whom Frost has worked extensively. “Ho, hum, he hired his buddies,” people said.

Maybe Frost had the feeling that after two seasons under 500, it wasn’t a good time to hire coaches he “needed” to train.

Do you remember former Nebraska Defense Coordinator Bob Diaco? In 2017 he literally had to teach the Husker assistants his 3-4 system.

It worked very well.

Trust and familiarity … not a bad thing in a hiring process.

* Would you like to draw a smile from Bill Moos? Ask the Nebraska Sports Director about his recent appearance at the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association meeting in Blair.

“It was from elbow to elbow,” said Moss. “They came out with a Porterhouse steak – it must have been 18 ounces. My kind of place. My kind of people. They’re real ranchers.”

I was told that he had the crowd in stitches.

“If I have an audience like that, I just go to the ranch stories,” said Moos, a real cow man.

Remind me to be there next year.

