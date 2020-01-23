advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 2020-01-23 07: 01: 02.465

Uiagalelei worked with Steve Spurrier in Hawaii last week.

Not every young quarterback gets a little one-on-one with the Head Ball Coach, but Clemson Quarterback D.J. That’s exactly what Uiagalelei did last week. Long-time Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier was one of the coaches on Uiagalelei’s team at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii and coached the 2020 Tiger quarterback, who was enrolled mid-year.

advertisement

Spurrier won a national college coaching championship and helped Florida win the national title in 1996. He was also the Heisman Trophy Winner from 1966 (in Florida) and won a championship as a professional coach last year, which led the Orlando Apollos to a 7-1 record in a shortened season and Spurrier claiming (and Vegas backed him up) that they should be the regular season AAF champions.

Spurrier trained Uiagalelei’s team Makua (Mountain) last weekend for a 20:13 win.

“He is a talented boy, now I’m telling you. All of these young Polynesian men are good, loyal family members, ”Spurrier told TigerNet. “You have a strong faith. He got up and thanked the Lord for giving him the opportunity to win an award that he had received at dinner. Tua (Tagovailoa) was also honored there. It was a fun week out there. We really enjoyed it. Somehow we won the game 20-13. D.J. Had a 3rd-and-10 and hit a nice little chance of the money that kept the ride going and we went down and scored a goal. It was a fun week out there. “

Spurrier didn’t know much about Uiagallee until the middle of the week.

“It was pretty new. I had heard a little bit about him. He didn’t get there until Wednesday, ”said Spurrier. “He attended the national championship game and is already enrolled in school. He was allowed to train with the team and flew out after the national championship game. I only had a few exercises with him, so I ran in pieces with each of the quarterbacks, so we turned them in and out. It was not easy for him to remember the words I gave him because it was a lot of new words for the formation and the passing or running game. We did it pretty well. “

Spurrier said Uiagalelei would be “the guy” at Clemson after Trevor Lawrence left.

“He is a talented young man. He has excellent arm strength. He can make all throws. The ball comes out of his hand with a nice twist. He has the god-given ability to throw the ball, that’s for sure. He released a few hard, high passes during the game, but he also threw some nice passes, ”said Spurrier. “He can run the ball. I have a good feeling that after a year – after Trevor Lawrence left – he’ll be the guy. I don’t know who else they have there other than a year of work – he’s a young man who will work extremely hard to be the best he can be. I think Dabo got him a good one.

“What was also good is that he was ready to play a different position. We had three quarterbacks out there and I’m trying to figure out how to play all three boys. We shot all three in the first half, then one of the boys said his shoulder was a bit stiff and he wasn’t sure if he should play the second half. The other guy and D.J. ended up turning the whole second half. ”

Spurrier also weighed on Clemson’s recent loss to the LSU in the national championship, saying that head coach Dabo Swinney will have another great team next year.

“He’ll be fine. I think I even heard him say that we will be a better team next year because we lose very few people and we have people who should improve and so on, ”said Spurrier. “You will be in good shape. I know it’s disappointing, but you can’t win them all. As a coach, I was in two national championship games and won one out of two, and I said I’ll take it. I would have loved to go in pairs. I think Urban Meyer was three to three. He had a knack for winning them over when he came to them. My good friend Bobby Stoops was only one in four. The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are like four. If you go two for four, that’s not bad. 50 percent is not bad at all. “

?? every litter of #Clemson ?????????? QB Commit D.J. Uiagalelei at the # PolyBowl2k20 in Hawaii ???? pic.twitter.com/uJTrNX677N

– rivals (@Rivals)

January 17, 2020

Clemson newcomer QB DJ Uiagalelei goes to Patrick Mahomes @PolynesiaBowl 2020 ???? @ DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/ohDJn6Huga

– Football recruit. (@FootballRecruit)

January 20, 2020

Rising Peach State Prospect Announces Clemson’s Offering

WATCH: Clemson Senior Tribute Video “Really a special class”

advertisement