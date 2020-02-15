Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns shoots during the 3-point competition at the NBA basketball all-star weekend in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, 2018. Booker won the event. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

After winning his first 3-point contest at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Devin Booker is again looking for his second win, and Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash believes the 23-year-old security guard can achieve this ,

“Nice technology, stroke, range,” Nash said on Friday night about Booker on Inside the NBA.

Steve Nash chose Devin Booker to win the 3-point contest to make Suns fans really dizzy. Pic.twitter.com/HFeniQY382

“The guy has one of the best hits in the game.”

If anyone knows anything about the 3-point shot, it’s Nash. During his 18-year NBA career – 10 years with the Phoenix Suns – Nash made 1,685 baskets from across the bow, good for the 23rd ever.

Booker will vie Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks ).

He was originally not on the list to take part in the 3-point competition and the All-Star game.

Booker replaced the Portland Trail Blazer security guard Damian Lillard as a reserve for the game and as a candidate in the 3-point contest due to a groin injury.

Although Booker participated in the 3-point competition in 2018, this will be his first NBA all-star game selection.

With a selection of NBA All Star games and a previous 3-point competition win, Nasher should be relaxed.

“I almost feel like it is house money,” said Nash.

If Booker won his second win, he would join Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Mark Price, Jeff Hornacek, Peja Stojakovic and Jason Kapono with multiple 3-point wins since the competition started in 1986.

The 3-point competition starts at 7 p.m. on TNT.