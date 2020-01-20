Steve Moakler's 'Blue Jeans' tells his story, Pocket By Pocket

advertisement

Every song on Steve Moakler’s new project, Blue Jeans, tells its own story. Together they all fall under the same larger thematic umbrella, which according to the singer can best be summarized in the title track of the album.

“Even the hook itself -“Break in this life like jeans“- I was like:” This is an overall storyline. It is large. Breaking into this life is everything, “Moakler recently told The Boot, during a release party in honor of the third and final segment – or, more thematically,” pocket “- of his new album.

“So the rest of the songs that followed are more specific stories and emotions that fall under it, but the song” Blue Jeans “is a sort of metaphor for my trip to Nashville for the past 14 years,” he said. “It’s all spoken in metaphor, but it means a lot to me and hopefully other people can relate to the rules in it. The rest of the songs are zoomed in a little more and you can hang those numbers on that storyline.”

Over the last year and a half, Moakler has become a household name in the Nashville songwriting community. He has written or co-written songs recorded by Dierks Bentley, Reba McEntire, Jake Owen, Ashley Monroe and more. In the meantime, he released a series of projects as an independent artist: most recently, Steel Town 2017 and Born Ready 2018.

Seasoned in the studio as well as on the road, Moakler also continues the annual tradition of his Hometowns & Campgrounds Tour. Every year, Moakler and his wife, Gracie, set off with a camper in tow, plotting a route of small shows that take place in small, creative locations, backyards of fans or wherever he can perform.

Compiling these journeys every year has long been a major part of Moakler’s career and is also part of Blue Jeans: ” Winnebago ’72, from the third and final installment of the project, is named after the camper he and Gracie set off as newlyweds for the very first Hometowns & Campgrounds Tour.

“It was a Winnebago from ’72 that we picked up in Kentucky, and that was just the beginning of this whole tradition to continue,” Moakler explains. He even brought a part of that first tour to his Blue Jeans album release, and performed his new songs on a wooden pallet that he took from a Kroger parking lot and used as an improvised phase on the first run ever.

A lot has changed since then, both personally and professionally. During his most recent Hometowns & Campgrounds Tour, Moakler and Gracie had a new passenger in tow: their young son, Jack, who was born in January 2019.

“You know, we braced ourselves for impact – we thought it would be so hard [to take a baby on tour], we almost didn’t try to do it,” Moakler admits with a smile. “But it was unbelievable. I am not going to say that it was not difficult, but I think it was so nice to have him there, and it made the whole experience so much more joyful that even the things that were harder we probably just overlooked because it was so worth having him there as part of the adventure. “

The next time Moakler is touring, that adventure may have been extended further: the singer and his wife recently shared the news that they are expecting their second child, another boy, this summer.

Like any artist who releases records, Moakler must navigate through the changing world of music consumption. Many of his colleagues in the music world have changed the way they release music, often focusing on shorter projects and EPs, or even have left the album format completely to share one by one. Although Moakler understands that streaming and digital platforms have changed the way people listen to music, he is still an album lover.

“I’m old-fashioned. I like records,” he says. “It was important for me to make an album. But I also notice, even with myself as a listener, that when my favorite artists release music, I don’t feel like I’m sitting down and listening to the whole album.”

This is how the idea came out of releasing Blue Jeans as three separate “pockets”. “I realized:” Hey, maybe there’s a nice way to roll this out slowly, kind of like how John Mayer did … I really feel that’s where music goes, “Moakler muses.” People have a shorter attention span, and I think I am the same way. I think it gives people the chance to chew on the songs instead of releasing an entire album and then it will expire in a month. It’s like a slow burning, if you want, that comes down to an album.

“The concept of ‘lowering’ was just a fun way to take everything home,” he adds.

