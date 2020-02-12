Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, a morning overview of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the country’s latest events, the Americana, Bluegrass and Folk genres.

Seasoned songwriter and solo artist Steve Moakler, best known for writing hits for artists such as Reba McEntire, Ashley Monroe and other stars, will go on tour this spring. Shortly after the release of his album Blue Jeans, Moakler will start the picture tour in Houston, Texas on April 17th. He will then play shows in Dallas, Texas. Philadelphia, Pa .; Boston, Mass .; New York City and Nashville, Tennessee, among others, before completing the May 6 City Winery in Chicago, Illinois. Fans can get tickets through Moakler’s official website.

Sheryl Crow and Nickel Creek will lead the Moon River Music Festival 2020. The event takes place from September 12th to 13th at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee and also features performances by Indigo Girls, Robert Earl Keen, Shovels and Rope, Yola, Natalie Hemby, McCrary Sisters, Molly Tuttle and other artists. A live recording of NPR’s Live From Here with Chris Thile from Nickel Creek at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium will open the festival on September 11th. General tickets for Moon River, presented by Drew Holcomb and the neighbors, will continue to be sold on February 13 through the festival’s official website.

Also on the news: Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley will be leading the first Lasso Montreal Festival in Canada this summer. Lasso Montreal will play in downtown Montreal, Quebec from August 14th to 15th, and will also feature performances by Runaway June, Morgan Wallen, Tenille Arts, Old Dominion, and more. Tickets for Lasso Montreal 2020 are available now.

Country artist Drake White and his wife Alex have teamed up to open a new venue called Whitewood Hollow. The “Appalachian-Chic” spot is just outside of Nashville and is located in a “oak-covered, handcrafted barn,” which, according to a press release, is on 6.5 acres and will house everything from weddings to photo shoots to dinner.