Tabish Khan

Steve McQueen’s films leave us confused in the dark at Tate Modern

Steve McQueen, Tate Modern

It’s mostly films and not all of them hit the mark. © Steve McQueen. Courtesy of the artist, the Thomas Dane Gallery and the Marian Goodman Gallery

I see a film of a man talking about how he accidentally shot his brother with a gun that he didn’t think was loaded. It is devastating. Fortunately, we are all in the dark, because I imagine that there are tears among my audience colleagues. It is by far the strongest and clearest work by Steve McQueen in his Tate Modern exhibition.

McQueen is now better known as the Hollywood director of 12 Years A Slave, Widows and Shame, but he started in video art and this exhibition sums up his last 25 years as an artist.

A 70-minute film consists of photographs sent into space with the Voyager I and II probes. It emphasizes that all extraterrestrial civilizations that discover one of the Voyager have an idyllic view of the earth. McQueen points out that there is no poverty, disease or war, so there is no complete picture of our home world. Sure, but it’s essentially an extended hand of friendship, and nobody introduces themselves by pointing out their own mistakes in the first encounter. So I’m not sold to the point that this tedious job is trying to do.

This work is representative of a show that deals with big socio-political issues, but makes the audience work hard for it to the point where a lot feels inaccessible. I’m all for complex work on important topics, but too often it feels like a selection of edits and a bit more context to each work would have made the audience more productive.

You will spend a lot of time walking around in the dark. Copyright Tate Photography

The artist pulls on his own nipple, fingers the eye of actress Charlotte Rampling and sleeps in front of a television – in such an exhausting exhibition, this wave of introspective works makes me tired and tedious. It’s a shame that his work on Tate Britain is the opposite – more accessible and more committed.

That doesn’t mean that everything is bad. A claustrophobic film by South African miners superbly captures a dark work environment made of clay rather than light, and a close-up of the musician Tricky performing in a studio is intimate and pulsing with raw emotions. It is just that these works are inferior to the cumbersome on both sides.

The inaccessible nature of the show is not disturbed by the fact that the show’s guide is on a printed leaflet instead of glowing on the wall. I had to keep reading about work using my phone as a light, and some others do the same.

There is a total of around five hours of film in this show, which is a long time in an exhibition – and only if the timings between the films match (spoilers: they don’t). I stumble out of the darkness, both physically and mentally – and not in a good way.

Steve McQueen at Tate Modern will take place from February 13th to May 11th, 2020. Tickets cost £ 13.