Israel Folau has two more training sessions with Catalans Dragons to demonstrate whether he is ready to make his Super League debut this weekend.

The 30-year-old international, whose signing by the French club caused a sensation, has had to pause since his release from Rugby Australia in May last year after claiming “hell is waiting for gays”.

But Folau, who changed the codes a decade ago, is in his second week of training with his new teammates and could make his comeback on Saturday in the Dragons’ home game against Castleford.

“We’re not sure,” Steve McNamara, chief of Dragons, told PA news agency. “We didn’t bring him to Wakefield, we left him here to train something he’d finished. Catalan Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has a big decision to make (Richard Sellers / PA).

“We have two appropriate sessions, one this afternoon and one tomorrow afternoon, in which we will look around and then decide.

“I will definitely not plunge him into something he is not ready for. For the same reason, we will consider whether he is ready. We are really unsure at this point.”

The next Catalan game in Perpignan is only on March 7th, but McNamara says he won’t be influenced by the obvious temptation to make the biggest club debut in front of its own fans.

“It is based on nothing more than football if it is ready to make a positive contribution to the team on the field, whether at home or away,” added the former English coach.

“Physically he’s in good shape. He hasn’t played the game in 10 years and hasn’t coached a team in seven or eight months. It will take some time for him to take care of his body, but he really sees good. “

Folau was signed as a direct replacement for Center Brayden Wiliame and the Dragons were hit by injuries in the three quarters David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies in the previous season.

“There are one or two cross-border commuters approaching, but it’s early for us,” he said. “We didn’t come back until 6:30 p.m. last night and we only rated everything.”

The postponement of the Catalans’ second day of play at Wakefield on Sunday has moved the club to England twice with the likelihood of midweek games. Israel Folau was released by Rugby Australia last May after claiming “Hell is waiting for gays” (Adam Davy / PA)

The scheduled game in St. Helens on February 21 was an early postponement as the champions took part in the World Club Challenge this weekend, which confused McNamara.

“Obviously the game that will be canceled over the weekend is a big one for us,” he said. “That made it really difficult for us, especially after they gave us the World Club Challenge St. Helens at the weekend.

“For my whole life I can not understand why an overseas team with St Helens was commissioned to carry out a reorganization.

“It makes logistics much more difficult than for an English team with flights and hotels. Now we have two of them.” It is expensive. “