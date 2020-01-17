advertisement

Two Amigos, Steve Martin and Martin Short, will direct a true crime comedy in Hulu.

The streaming service announced Friday morning on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena that it had ordered an unnamed comedy by 20th Century Fox Television about three strangers obsessed with true crime – and then suddenly find themselves wrapped in one.

Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking) are co-creators of the project and will produce together with Short, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and This Is Us-EP Jess Rosenthal as executive producer.

Martin and Short, who have an ongoing two-man show comedy tour, previously teamed up on the small screen for the Netflix comedy special “An evening you’ll forget for the rest of your life” in May 2018 ,

Hulu also announced on Friday that newcomers Dollface and Wu-Tan: An American Saga have been renewed and that a premier date for the award-winning comedy Ramy for season two has been set.

