Steven Martin Caro, a founding member of the Baroque pop band Left Banke from the 1960s, died of heart disease, as Pitchfork was confirmed by his girlfriend and former band manager Marg Finn. He was 71 years old.

Caro was born the son of flamenco musician Sarita Heredia as Carmelo Esteban Martin. He later added the family name “Caro” to stand out from the comedian Steve Martin. In addition to Michael Brown, George Cameron, Tom Finn and Warren David-Schierhorst, Caro founded the Left Banke in 1965. He played lead vocals on many of the group’s songs, including their two biggest hits, 1966’s “Walk Away Renee” and “Pretty Ballerina”. The Left Banke recorded two albums with Smash Records: 1967’s Walk Away Renée / Pretty Ballerina and 1968’s The Left Banke Too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_QVUfZv92U [/ embed].

