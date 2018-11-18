advertisement

It all started with a fake audience asking the simple question: “Will you ever restart” The Office “?” The moderator said “no”, so SNL actor Kenan Thompson got up and formulated it as a suggestion. Carell said repeating his role as the crazy manager of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company was like coming back to the Nickelodeon sitcom “Kenan & Kel” full-time, in which he starred with Kel Mitchell from 1996 to 2000. right?

Well, maybe he would say, “That would be an honor,” Thompson replied solemnly.

One after the other, former “office” actors appeared from their seats in the audience. “I need the money,” said Ellie Kemper, who played secretary Erin Hannon on the show. “Let’s get the money, Steve.” When he refused, the actress “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” shouted: “You’re an idiot!”

Ed Helms, who acted as Dunder Mifflin seller Andy Bernard, also spoke out in favor of a restart. Maybe Carell didn’t understand How it would bring them a lot of money. “You wouldn’t have to do all these sad films anymore,” said Helms, referring to Carell’s recent roles, such as the panicked father of a teenage drug user in “Beautiful Boy.” Aidy Bryant of SNL had also made fun of it. A promotional video for the episode in which she told Carell that he was “something of a serious actor”. Are you ready to do comedy again? Because this is a comedy show. “

These films are made for pleasure, Carell said, not for money. However, this answer was not enough for Jenna Fischer, who played fans’ favorite series, Pam Beesley, in the nine seasons of the series. She asked Carell if he remembered the unheard words that Pam whispered to Michael before moving to Colorado. They said, “Steve, don’t be a problem, restart.”

“I don’t remember that at all,” Carell replied. Even his wife – Nancy Carell, who also appeared in “The Office” as Michael’s ex-girlfriend Carol – and her two children came to persuade him to restart. But he would not move.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor responded to the constant call to restart “Office” by associating reruns and easy access to the show on Netflix with the suspicion of bringing it back.

“But apart from the fact that I just don’t think it’s a good idea, it could be impossible to do this show today and get people accepted as it was accepted ten years ago,” he said. “The climate is different. I mean, the whole idea of ​​this character, Michael Scott, was so much due to inappropriate behavior. I mean, he is certainly not a model boss. Much of what is shown on this show is completely wrong. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. “

Carell’s co-stars joined him on stage when his SNL monologue ended, and he teased the audience by saying that he had to make an announcement. Had he finally come?

“I am proud to be able to tell you officially“He said with a little pause,” that we have a great show tonight! ‘

