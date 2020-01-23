advertisement

Stereolab announced two stages of their tour in spring 2020. The first leads through Asia and Oceania in March, the second through the USA in May.

According to a press release, the band plans to release additional shows and volumes 4 and 5 of their Switched On compilation series in 2020. Last year, the band reissued their 1990s LPs, including Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements, Mars Audiac Quintet, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Dots and Loops, and Cobra and Phases Group Play Voltage on Milchnacht. They also released extended editions of Sound Dust from 2001 and Margerine Eclipse from 2004.

Stereolab:

03-02 Auckland, New Zealand – The Hollywood Avondale

03-03 Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran

03-05 Adelaide, Australia – RCC Fringe

03-06 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Zoo

03-06 Sydney, Australia – Factory Theater

03-10 Fremantle, Australia – Freo Social

03-13 Manilla, Philippines – Solaire tent

03-16 Tokyo, Japan – Liquidroom

03-17 Osaka, Japan – Shangri La

03-19 Shanghai, China – VAS Live House

03-21 Beijing, China – Tango Live House

05-01 Miami, FL – III points

05-03 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-04 Carborro, NC – cradle

05-05 New York, NY – Terminal 5

05-07 Portland, ME – State Theater

05-08 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

05-09 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theater

05-10 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater

05-13 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

05-15 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

05-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05-18 Big Sur, California – Big Sur HMML

05-19 San Francisco, California – Warfield Theater

07-24 North Yorkshire, England – Deershed Festival

