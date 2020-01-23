Stereolab announced two stages of their tour in spring 2020. The first leads through Asia and Oceania in March, the second through the USA in May.
According to a press release, the band plans to release additional shows and volumes 4 and 5 of their Switched On compilation series in 2020. Last year, the band reissued their 1990s LPs, including Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements, Mars Audiac Quintet, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Dots and Loops, and Cobra and Phases Group Play Voltage on Milchnacht. They also released extended editions of Sound Dust from 2001 and Margerine Eclipse from 2004.
Stereolab:
03-02 Auckland, New Zealand – The Hollywood Avondale
03-03 Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran
03-05 Adelaide, Australia – RCC Fringe
03-06 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Zoo
03-06 Sydney, Australia – Factory Theater
03-10 Fremantle, Australia – Freo Social
03-13 Manilla, Philippines – Solaire tent
03-16 Tokyo, Japan – Liquidroom
03-17 Osaka, Japan – Shangri La
03-19 Shanghai, China – VAS Live House
03-21 Beijing, China – Tango Live House
05-01 Miami, FL – III points
05-03 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-04 Carborro, NC – cradle
05-05 New York, NY – Terminal 5
05-07 Portland, ME – State Theater
05-08 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
05-09 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theater
05-10 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater
05-13 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
05-15 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
05-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
05-18 Big Sur, California – Big Sur HMML
05-19 San Francisco, California – Warfield Theater
07-24 North Yorkshire, England – Deershed Festival