Stephen McMenamin excluded from the competition for Donegal

advertisement

Donegal must be without host for their Allianz League Division 1 opener against Mayo on Saturday in Ballybofey.

Last year’s nominated Stephen McMenamin is expected to miss the entire competition after surgery. Donegal manager Declan Bonner was silent about the injury. “He had surgery last weekend. I let the medical team deal with that, but he’s out of action for the competition, “Bonner said of McMenamin.

advertisement

Patrick McBrearty is still in the US, although he returns to training for Donegal’s second outing next week, on Sunday at Meath in Navan.

After the opening round of Monaghan and Derry, Donegal chose to take the Dr. McKenna Cup not to be challenged the weekend before with numbers short and players involved in the Sigerson Cup.

“We were scheduled for the decision I made, but I knew after we defeated Monaghan that this was coming,” Bonner said. “The numbers were tight even though we had 40 players on the list, but between a virus in the camp, the injuries that surfaced.”

Donegal has six players involved in the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup, with Michael Murphy’s Letterkenny IT team with Michael Langan, Eoghan McGettigan, goalkeeper Michael Lynch and Peadar Mogan facing Carlow IT tonight in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan.

DCU has supporters Conor Morrison and Brendan McCole in their ranks for their clash with UCD.

advertisement