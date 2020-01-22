advertisement

Stephen Malkmus has announced his third solo album Traditional Techniques. The album, which will be released on March 6th via Matador, is a kind of counterpoint to last year’s Groove Denied electronic record. Check out Malkmus’ single “Xian Man” below.

Malkmus used various acoustic instruments for the new album, including a 12-string guitar and a flute. He made the album with Chris Funk; Matt Sweeney also plays guitar throughout the project.

Stephen Malkmus will tour in March to support traditional techniques. His live band includes Funk, Sweeney, Brad Truax and Jake Morris, and occasionally Qais Essar and Eric Zang. Check out the Malkmus schedule (in his Instagram post) below.

Read the feature interview “Stephen Malkmus about being a useful person”.

Traditional techniques:

01 ACC Kirtan

02 Xian Man

03 The greatest in legal history

04 Cash up

05 Shadowbanned

06 What a person

07 Flowing robes

08 brainwashed

09 Signal Western

