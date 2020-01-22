Stephen Malkmus has announced his third solo album Traditional Techniques. The album, which will be released on March 6th via Matador, is a kind of counterpoint to last year’s Groove Denied electronic record. Check out Malkmus’ single “Xian Man” below.
Malkmus used various acoustic instruments for the new album, including a 12-string guitar and a flute. He made the album with Chris Funk; Matt Sweeney also plays guitar throughout the project.
Stephen Malkmus will tour in March to support traditional techniques. His live band includes Funk, Sweeney, Brad Truax and Jake Morris, and occasionally Qais Essar and Eric Zang. Check out the Malkmus schedule (in his Instagram post) below.
Read the feature interview “Stephen Malkmus about being a useful person”.
Traditional techniques:
01 ACC Kirtan
02 Xian Man
03 The greatest in legal history
04 Cash up
05 Shadowbanned
06 What a person
07 Flowing robes
08 brainwashed
09 Signal Western