Münster coach Stephen Larkham described the weekend appearances of the provincial players in the Six Nations as “exceptional”.

And he appreciated how Conor Murray recovered from an “emotionally exhausting” World Cup.

Now that Ireland had contested two out of two tournaments and won a triple crown against England on Sunday, Larkham was thrilled to see the red contingent shine in the green of Ireland.

Larkham said: “CJ had two awards in a row and I was impressed by Bomber (Andrew Conway) on the wing and Keith Earls when he was deployed. They all do a great job and then there were Pete, CJ and Killer (David Kilcoyne).

“It’s all good from our point of view and compared to last week I thought it was an excellent performance from Ireland at the weekend. This was of a different level and the Münster players were exceptional.”

He also had special praise for Murray and Peter O’Mahony, who have been harshly criticized recently: “Pete’s work on the ball is something that is often left unspoken while his influence on the ball has also been excellent. Conor had a World Cup Campaign behind, which was emotionally exhausting for everyone involved.

He had a lot to do to familiarize himself with all the new patterns and structures. His skills are his strengths, his passports, his kicks set him apart from other nines.

With Tyler Bleyendaal and Joey Bleyendaal, who are still on the long-term injury list (including along with Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn), interest in Jack Crowley’s achievements for the U20 has increased by half in the past two years.

“He controlled both games pretty well,” said Larkham. “There is no limit to where that can lead. I think we have a couple of eight at the moment, Ben Healy and Jake Flannery were in the U20 last year, so this development is definitely in sight.”

However, the former Australian World Cup hero also gave a warning.

“As a 20-year-old, trying to control a PRO14 device is a daunting task and you won’t be able to do it right away. It will take a few years to find your way around. Jack has made two good appearances now.

I think to prove that you are a great player you have to do that over time, but all the signs are there that he will.

“We have two young eighths that we’re trying to get into the mix right now. There’s a pecking order there at the moment, but Jack is definitely there.”

Larkham is also looking forward to the arrival of South African world champions Damien de Allende and RG Snyman and New Zealander Matt Gallagher next season.

“De Allende is an exciting player,” he said. “He has very good skills. He is a tall man and one of the most offensive players in the world.

But he’s not a one-trick pony. When you finish his running game you will end him, he has all the skills.

“He’s a bit of a kicker, he definitely has a good pass, he is powerful through contact, but he also has good evasive maneuvers. I think he will bring a lot of excitement to the game.”