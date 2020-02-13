In the director Joe BegosLatest, VFWThe plan of a group of friends to celebrate a birthday is confirmed by the arrival of a young girl, Lizard (Sierra McCormick). She stole a local Kingpin’s drug supply that unleashes his entire army of drug-addicted mutated punks to get him back. If the mutants relocate to the local VFW post, they will find that the old veterans inside are much more capable and dangerous than expected.

Stephen Lang (Tombstone, Don’t Breathe) leads the cast as VFW post owner Fred Parras. Two of Fred’s closest friends and allies are Walter Reed and Lou Clayton, played by Martin Kove (The Karate Kid series) and William Sadler (Stories from the crypt: demon knight). In an interview with Bloody-Disgusting, the trio of experienced actors and their director explain the courage and magnificence that arose when VFW was created.

“It’s a good story. The bottom line, these people were savvy people, and you don’t have a chance to work with a lot of New Yorkers who are savvy and have a background on the New York stage. I mean, we all have films and stuff but it’s a great pleasure to work with this kind of foundation because all these people could improvise. You can do all sorts of things and that is very fulfilling for an actor, ”explains Kove, which is what draws him to the project Has.

Improvisation proved essential when creating these characters. “Yes, we did it ourselves,” explains Sadler. “I realize that it would be fun to go through the script and compare the script to the movie now. And Joe was great. He was very good at the changes you wanted to make. If you have a strong opinion too Your character, Joe was great about “try it. Go do it. Let’s do that.”

Kove in particular had a strong opinion about his character, which changed Lou dramatically from the script to the screen. “I wrote the whole character because it was weak. I didn’t want to play a weak guy, ”says Kove. Spoiler warning for those who haven’t seen the movie yet: “I wanted to go down like a hero because I couldn’t do anything. They would deal with how the script was structured, so that’s fine. If I go out, I want to try like The Wild Bunch, and in a glitter of Kove’s input transformed Lou from a coward into a hero.

The chemistry on the screen and the camaraderie among the performers were simple. Sadler explains: “The stuff behind the scenes. We sat on our chairs and waited to take pictures and things, that was one of the best. There were stories; we would go around and around and around. Steve Lang has done 800,000 projects, he has great stories and you have great stories. You really felt like we were in the trenches. It became more important than the film, how much we loved each other, “

Lang has built a long and lasting career by playing tough men. As for what drew him to VFW, he said: “In a way, it is a matter of personal fulfillment that I can add another chapter to my own experience of playing military. As long as it is new, as long as it is different as long as I learn something from it. It was a big attraction. Also, The concept of quickly making a film with practical effects was also very attractive to mebecause I’ve been immersed in the world of Avatar for a long time. And as much as I love the world of Avatar, it is sometimes very refreshing to come out and do something where there is an actual schedule in which you record eight pages a day and work with practical effects. Meet this mark and the blood will splash. it’s good, it’s good, so it was refreshing for me. “

In order to emphasize the heavy use of practical effects and blood splashes, Lang Begos’ director describes in one scene: “The one in which Billy (Sadler) has a damn concrete saw and Joe goes in the middle, somehow with plastic wrap over himself and them Camera. When he finally calls cut, he has this shit-eating grin on his face and It is completely covered in blood. Then says we had to cut because the lens is completely covered in blood! But he clearly had the time of his life, so I’m just saying that the energy was good. “

Begos adds: “It’s almost like you’re a character because the camera has to be a character. And I like being in the shit and being in the middle of all the explosive blood that’s going on. You do all the fun things like covering yourself with blood and I want to be there and shoot it. Because I like to shoot but I want to be full of blood; I want to be there. ”

It is this obvious passion for horror and practical effects that Begos drives in an extremely temporary production. In addition to spending his days with fake blood, he tells of one of the film’s more difficult effects: “There were some. A character gets a flagpole through his head; It was difficult to figure out how we would do it. That was probably the biggest, and then there was the opening scene where a body explodes – try to figure out how we would achieve this effect. I have a lot of experience with effects and have worked with the same team, so we have a shortcut. I’ve found that if you can figure out the more complicated aspects of the effect and know who the actor will be, you can plan, shape, and shape in advance. Because I always want to do practical things. I want to avoid all CG when I can, especially on a budget, “

VFW is in limited cinemas and on VOD platforms 14th of February,