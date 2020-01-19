advertisement

It was announced earlier Stephen King and Owen King‘S sleeping Beauty it was released that a television series was being watched, and we learned last year that AMC had given the series a pilot script commitment. The latest thing about the project is how AMC announced tonight’s Winter Critics Association press tour that the series is evolving.

“Sleeping Beauties” is on AMC’s development list. Executive producers are Stephen King and Owen King as well as Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23.

“I’m thrilled to bring ‘Sleeping Beauties’ to life in a format that enables the story to be told as it is meant to be told, in all its secrets and dramas,” Stephen King said last year.

advertisement

“There is a strange mystical event in a small Appalachian town where all women fall asleep and the men try to save them. But do the women want to be saved?”

advertisement