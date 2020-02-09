The Golden State Warrior and the Los Angeles Lakers faced each other in a battle of the multi-year title contenders on Saturday night. Steph Curry was not active for the battle, so he had dismounted as a spectator. The three-time NBA champion took this opportunity to honor Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago.

Curry arrived at the arena on Saturday evening with a No. 24 Lakers shirt. It didn’t matter that his team competed against LeBron James and Bryant’s former team. He still honored the memory of a great man of all time. Various photos and videos showed how he mingled with opposing players before the game and shared the hugs with the Lakers.

“As a guy who loved growing up the game, it inspired me to see him play,” said Curry during a fourth quarter interview. “It was a dream come true to join the league, to play against him. You know how much he meant to the NBA in general and brought the game to new heights and aspired to size that we are all trying to follow in the footsteps . “

Steph takes off a Kobe jersey 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnBn0LhCrX

– Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2020

“Love the respect everyone has for Kobe,” one user wrote in response to the photos that showed up on Saturday night. Others talked about how it’s impossible to hate the Golden State Warriors star after such a heart-warming moment.

“I’m a LAKERS fan, but I love Steph Curry and that’s great,” added another user to the conversation. They couldn’t help but smile through the tears when they saw one of the biggest stars in the league honoring the former member of an opposing team.

Since joining the league as the Golden State Warriors’ first round winner, Curry has made a name for himself as one of the league’s most impressive marksmen. He is called the baby-faced killer because of the ease with which he shoots three points, and he has helped bring three rings into the Bay Area.

Despite the criticism of paying tribute to Bryant during a game against the Lakers, Curry was also praised for this shirt. A fan explained that rivalries are one thing, but the star of the Golden State Warriors shows that certain aspects of life are far more important than playing basketball.

“You (Stephen Curry) rock a Kobe jersey while playing against the Lakers at home, that’s real love,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Shows 3 things: Curry is a good guy, Kobe goes through every player’s heart and everything is more than basketball.”

Photo credit: Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images