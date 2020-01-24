advertisement

It’s very easy to say that Stephen Amell was probably still dealing with the fact that Arrow was nearing the end and that after so long the show and realizing that it would all be over soon Take the time to get things sorted out before you start a Michael Rosenbaum podcast that talks about everything. There are some stubborn people out there who would say he should have just gotten over it and moved on, but then there are those who are at least somewhat understanding and would admit that they have been on a show like Arrow for a long time, someone who just felt a little scared when it finally got there. After all, Amell was the star of the show and a figure that many people had enjoyed for years and that they looked up to. Leaving the show will create a vacuum in his life that he wasn’t quite ready to face and as Shawn Depasquale from Screenrant put it this way, his body just threw in the towel and didn’t bother to tell him until it was too late.

The panic attack came during the podcast with Rosenbaum, who in the past, in addition to having appeared on another superhero show, had also dealt with his own mental problems. Amell’s doctor had already told him that it had nothing to do with him, which meant that his fear made up a large part of his current state of mind. But as many of us know, the signals the mind sends to the body can sometimes get a little shaky and easily lead to a feeling of sickness, but in fact it is only stress and anxiety that spreads and a number of Problems will eventually go away, sometimes when a person is only allowed to relax. Amell had to shorten his podcast time to go for a walk and sort himself, but two weeks later he returned to the podcast and was much better. It’s amazing what can happen when the mind goes amok and switches in the body start to operate, especially when it’s all about combat or flight mode. Amell graciously took the second option when he set off to go for a walk and get himself under control, but since then it has sounded like he’s fine and he’s recovered quite well. Samantha Kubota of Today has more to add to this story.

It must be difficult for the actors if they have no idea what project to take next or where they could end up when a show or film is finished. Those who have built a tremendous reputation they can rely on are unlikely to suffer from this type of stress, as they tend to get on their feet and get job after job, people would think. Actors still have to audition for roles, as many of them only get an exorbitant paycheck if they happen to be seen as a big name and a big move in show business. Stephen Amell is a very large following, but it is still enough to wonder if his fortune and reputation are enough to keep him going at Arrow. There is already a series that he will thankfully switch to, but the idea is still hard to imagine when it comes to different actors who always do their best to get performances that are as good as the ones they have just get out. Arrow was a show that Amell kept on the radar of many people for the most part over the years and ensured a high degree of job stability as the story constantly adapted and developed. When it was clear that the show was going to end, some fans wondered what Amell would do next after his days as a famous archer were over and over. Matt Webb Mitovich from TVLine has more to say on the subject.

Well, it sounds like he’ll be able to land on his feet and build his reputation on another show, but quite a few people will miss Arrow and will know if anyone has had panic attacks or not. Life without Oliver Queen is hard to do say. It might have been better if Amell had only taken a little time and had come to terms with the fact that the show ended instead of promoting anything or even trying to talk to anyone about it right away. Sometimes it takes a while to get used to such a big change in life.

