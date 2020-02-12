supplied

Mataura Falls, hit by the flood.

OPINION: Four weeks ago I married my best friend Phil on a beach near New Plymouth, where we met over 30 years ago.

The last two weeks in particular have been incredibly difficult for many in Southland, as two major floods occurred quickly in a row.

The impact on many families, businesses, tour operators and farmers has been severe.

But the Southland community has also taken more care of its own affairs, with a well-coordinated response from civil defense and churches, Marae, neighbors and friends who open their doors to those evacuated from their homes.

This support continued as people returned to their homes and local contractors, emergency management staff and volunteers came into force to help with the cleanup.

The Farmy Army has also taken action to help farmers clear debris from their land.

The government has also stepped up, and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor visited Southland last Wednesday when the floods peaked, declaring a $ 100,000 undesirable event that released the Rural Support Trust.

Civil Protection Minister Peeni Henare visited Mataura two days later and announced $ 100,000 for the Southland Mayoral Fund.

Another challenge in the past three weeks has been the outbreak of the corona virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced temporary travel restrictions to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Even if there is no locally confirmed case, the impact on tourism, education and our primary industries has already been felt. The Ministry of Health and Public Health is working hard to protect New Zealanders from the disease, and other ministries and government agencies are working to reduce the impact on our economy.

On a more positive note, more government funding announcements have been released in the past three weeks. Six schools in Southland were given funding to replace their coal boilers with renewable energy boilers.

This adds to the millions of additional funds announced for Southland schools as part of the school infrastructure package last year.

This means that schools can now carry out projects that they have postponed, such as replacing their roofs and gutters and upgrading their rainwater drainage systems.

While it has been a very difficult start to the year for many, it is good to know that the Southland community will increasingly take care of its own affairs in a crisis and that the government will be on hand to provide support in a time of need afford to.

Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the work of MEP Sarah Dowie, who has announced that she will leave Parliament in this year’s election and wish her all the best for the future.

Liz Craig is a member of the Labor List in Invercargill.