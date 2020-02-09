DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the NASCAR season opening Daytona 500.

Stenhouse set a fast lap at 194,582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on pole for next Sunday’s race. Stenhouse makes his debut at JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year.

Stenhouse prevailed against Alex Bowman, who reached 194.363 mph on the 2 1/2 mile super speedway to secure the front row. Only the first row was determined in single-car qualifying. The starting order for the rest of the 40-car field will be determined by two qualifying races on Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports starts clearly have speed: Stenhouse gets power from Hendrick, and Hendrick drivers Bowman, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson finished second to fourth on the speed table.

Defending champion Denny Hamlin finished fifth.

On Sunday there was an opportunity to qualify for two teams with no charters and the slots went to Brendan Gaughan and Justin Haley. Haley was the surprise winner of the Daytona race last July.

Daniel Suarez, who started last weekend at the season finale, landed a ride with a non-chartered team and has to work his way into the 500 after a lack of qualification.

