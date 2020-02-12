THE PHOTOGRAPHY Stella Meghie wrote and directed the film with Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Rob Morgan, Chanté Adams and Lil Rel Howery. A Universal Pictures publication. 106 minutes. Opens Friday (February 14th). See listing.

It’s strange that Stella Meghie returns to her hometown of Toronto on a day that is -14 ° C before the wind chill. She now lives in Los Angeles and the weather is a practical reminder of what California has and what we don’t.

Meghie – whose career started in 2016 with the Toronto-based indie Jean Of The Joneses and led to the YA drama Everything, Everything with Amandla Stenberg and the comedy The Weekend, an ensemble comedy with Sasheer Zamata – is back in with The Photograph the city .

Strategically positioned for Valentine’s Day, it’s a lavish romance with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield as Mae and Michael, two New Yorkers who fall in love with each other as their lives go through different upheavals: Michael thinks about the Atlantic while Mae does Coming late The mother has left her a letter that threatens to turn everything she knows about her past.

This opens The Photograph for flashbacks of Maes mother in Louisiana as a young woman (Chanté Adams) and tries to decide what her own future brings. And in her measured, relaxed approach to these entangled lives, Meghie mixes the priorities of the romantic drama.

I ask if it made the sale easier or more difficult.

“Probably more difficult,” she admits. “You know, Universal has never made this film before, so I’m glad that they agreed to do it and that I was able to stick to the more fluid aspects of the script.”

Take the primary relationship between Mae and Michael, which turns out to be less willing than more than should.

“It’s part of my life,” says Meghie, “when I tried to figure out the next steps. In the end, I quit my job, moved to London, and went back to school. I’m probably more Michael than Mae.”

How close is The Photograph to autobiography?

“It’s not close,” she laughs, “but I’ve definitely drawn certain frames from it. I can relate to (Michael’s) career (more than the relationship drama) – you know, you focus on getting to know yourself first and how your personal relationships fit. “

However the script is structured, Meghie knew that The Photograph would live or die with the strength of its actors.

“Issa was there first,” explains Meghie. They met when she directed an episode of Rae’s HBO series Insecure. “And then I was just lucky. Everyone was my first choice. I remember speaking to Jasmine Cephas Jones from Hamilton (in part) and she said, “I’ll audition, I’ll do whatever” and I said, “I don’t want you to do it. ” I know who you are and I really want you for this particular role. “I just asked everyone I loved to do it. People I hadn’t worked with before. Courtney Vance just said, “I just want to be part of the ensemble.”

“And I was very lucky that everyone wanted to be part of this large ensemble and that I was able to bring in some new people like Chanté Adams and Kelvin Harrison Jr. It’s like putting together a dinner party. “

Stanfield feels like the greatest. The photo is his first romantic lead role and he takes the opportunity.

“Issa worked in Louisiana and I wanted to look for places. I had just spoken to LaKeith and I really liked him, so I called Issa:” I really think that’s the guy, “says Meghie.” He came to Louisiana , and we were all just reading the date scene, and the way he inhabited the character was like no other we had read, he was just at that moment – he did it himself and he let himself do it feel honest. He never feels like reading a page. There aren’t that many people like that. “

The photo is Meghie’s fourth feature, but it doesn’t feel like any of her other works – it has its own rhythm, its own very specific mood.

I ask Meghie how they keep it up-to-date in a time when directors are so often caught up in a career where they keep making a kind of film, and between indie projects and studio films, easier stories and much more can change dramatic material.

“I feel like I’m not wrapped up,” she says. “Comedy / Drama is my sweet point, and it leaned more on the drama than anything I wrote (before) for myself. And it was really fun to do some of these scenes in the past, if it was It’s really hard, you know, it’s a muscle that I’ve not quite tense, “I hope I can do it!” But you meet people like Marsha Stephanie Blake and Rob Morgan, and it’s hard to make mistakes . “

The film keeps coming back to Michael and Mae and to their simple, casual connection. It’s something we don’t see much of in the cinema: the pleasure of two people simply spending time together wherever that time may take them. Most stories race from one complication to the next, but it’s a sophisticated approach that sets The Photograph apart.

“I just focused on regret and decisions and happiness, not sensitizing,” says Meghie. “You can decide what is displayed on the screen, and for me it was less about seeing Mae and Michael arguing than it was about seeing Mae growing and seeing Michael grow and figuring things out in yourself so that they would come together can – they are righteous in their lives for an hour and 45 minutes, and hopefully you like where they end. “

