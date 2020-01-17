advertisement

In 2013, Stefan Alexander got tendinitis in his forearm and was unable to play the guitar. A year later he lost his ability to sing. With various tests and therapies, he was later diagnosed with a rare disorder of the nervous system, which weakened him for years. “It was the hardest three years of my life,” says New York City-based pop singer. By 2016, Alexander wrote and recorded through pain, documented his journey through debut EP, 2019’s Thunderclap, and came across the other side of his earlier struggles on second release, Cry Again, from this spring.

Cry Again is woven into the experiences of Alexander over the past six years and attracts various parameters. Dribbles in synth-pop and R&B with danceable melodies, all wrapped in soulful vocals. The title track reflects on the singer’s four-year struggle with the emotions of dealing with this disorder and coming out on the other side. “Cry Again is a kind of aftermath and getting back in touch with my emotions, all those emotions that I had accumulated for so long and didn’t let myself feel,” Alexander tells American Songwriter. “It is this fear that if you let it go, the locks will open, and it will all come out and you will not be able to stop it, so something happened to my unconscious where my body would not make me cry, and would make me there don’t let it go. “

At one point Alexander admits that he was even afraid of becoming the victim of the current culture of toxic masculinity. “Although I grew up in a very progressive household and tried to be as emotionally aware and empathetic as I can, you can’t avoid the water you’re swimming in,” he says. Eventually it took Alexander’s 15-year-old children’s dog to open the locks of emotion. “It was super sad, but I was so grateful for the life of this dog,” he says. “That really let me go, which was an incredible experience.”

Alexander makes his first attempt at a political Cry Again track ‘Up and Away’, which talks about the impending madness of the current political state and, ultimately, the power of the people. “I wrote this issue to motivate myself and anyone else to take action and to remember the power that we as citizens have to vote,” says Alexander. “Consider the power of our votes. Don’t let this time demoralize in our country, but use it as a motivator, although it feels harder and harder to do this every day. “

Meer R & B delves into the first single ‘Foto’, a story about the millennial vortex and the often ’empty promises’ of dating apps. Alexander says he was guilty of falling into the endless app loop and caused him more sorrow than pleasure. “This issue was about the promise that those apps can indicate that one of these people can be the one,” he says. “All you have is four or five photos and three sentences. It’s so irrational and then you wait to see if they swipe to the right like you did. “

Yet Alexander says it is good and bad to use dating apps, and he connected with people he would otherwise never have met. The past year was not so much about the love for Alexander, but more about the music. He even followed the wise advice of a Chinese I Ching lecture in which he was advised to focus on his career and let dating go, last year. “I will never say that one of these things is bad because I love and hate it at the same time,” he says. “This year I picked it up again (dating) – and in the gayest city in the world. San Francisco has nothing about New York – maybe apparently Tel Aviv, but I’ve never been there.”

Produced by Elliot Jacobson and Andrew Horowitz, who have worked with Alexander for the past five years, most songs were originally recorded in 2016, while still in the midst of chronic pain. After testing back and forth, he was diagnosed with Central Sensitization Syndrome, a rare disorder of the nervous system associated with the development and maintenance of chronic pain. After some rehab at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Alexander was finally able to work through the pain and discomfort – and sing again.

Stefan Alexander (Photo: Michael George)

Alexander says right from the start that a small recording helped him push through the recording process. “There was no medicine, so if I drank a six-pack or two, I could sing for an hour,” he says. “Otherwise I could only sing for five or ten minutes.”

Slightly removed from his early beginnings, growing up music was centered around folk festivals and he played in indie folk bands in high school for Alexander. Born and raised in Northampton, MA, considers himself a New Yorker after having lived in the city for more than 10 years. And it was during his time in New York that he fell deeper and continued to find inspiration in everything from folk, big band and other early 20th-century melodies to Middle Eastern pop.

“There are so many influences – everything from Pakistani pop music blares from my local bodega to Bonda Mexican pop music that I hear running in Bushwick (Brooklyn),” says Alexander. “It’s all music that plays out of cars, and the overwhelming number of concerts here (in New York).”

Music from the 20s, 30s and 40s specifically influenced the singer, who built an impressive collection of 78 RPM records in his teens – old-fashioned, grooved discs that were used until the 1950s. Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday, Bessie Smith – he immediately became obsessed with collecting all the music of this era in its original form. “I became completely obsessed with collecting as many records as possible,” he says. “I have listened to everyone. If I liked them musically, I’d keep it, and I’d give the rest away on Craiglist. “

After a newspaper article about him and his collection, 40 to 50 older people in his town reached him to offer boxes of vinyl for the taking. Suitcase record player in hand, Alexander would go to their house, play some records and they would send him off with another batch. At one point he had 2,000 78s. Today he has found it 800-1,000, still stored in his family’s home in Massachusetts.

This era, and its folkier roots, still influence how Alexander approaches the music. “That for me, as well as the era in which I grew up, and the folk music where I grew up, those records were hugely fundamental in terms of my songwriting – that Tin Pan Alley, big band, Glenn Miller, Fats Waller,” he says. “That songwriting style, the blues with twelve measures, has really changed the way I approached and thought of songwriting. It was enormously motivating to think about writing a song that belongs to its time but can also be listened to in 70-80 years and hopefully someone can feel something about it. “

When motivated, the New York subways are his writing post, because this is the only time he says he can be alone and cannot do anything else. For Alexander, a song can come anywhere or at any time – something as sad as a death in the family, a really great night out or a conversation with friends, or a story he read.

“The words and the melody usually come at the same time,” he says. “Since my illness, I’ve been so much more motivated to write things that I hope will cheer me up or at least motivate me in my life. If they can help someone else, that’s the icing on the cake.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et3-cLoQD6w (/ embed)

