Stealing nurses treating cancer patients to quench heroin addiction ... how much deeper could a person go?

advertisement

A drug addict who broke The Christie twice and stole from staff was arrested.

Troy Egan, 52, sneaked into the Withington Cancer Hospital and stole valuables to fund his heroin habit.

advertisement

He was caught trying to use a bank card that he had stolen from a nurse who worked the night shift at nearby Sainsbury’s on Burton Road.

It’s not the first time that Egan from Brookway, Burnage, has targeted cancer patients.

In 2011, he was arrested for stealing silver cups from a monastery next to Francis House Hospice in Didsbury, used by nuns caring for terminally ill patients.

On this occasion, he was detained for four years. A judge said he had an appalling criminal record and the public needed to be protected from him.

On Friday, Egan pleaded guilty to his recent crimes before the Manchester Magistrates’ Court, two incidents of theft and one third of fraud by misrepresentation.

Christie Hospital

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Prosecutor Dylan Wagg said the first break-in occurred on August 30 last year when Egan took advantage of a ajar door.

CCTV showed him how he went into an employee-restricted area and stole two laptops worth an estimated £ 3,000.

On October 21, he managed to sneak in again without triggering the alarm and entered the staff changing room, Wagg said.

He stole a handbag from a nurse who hadn’t started the night shift long.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Egan then tried to make a total of £ 19 worth of shopping at nearby Sainsbury’s on Burton Road.

The police were able to find him as a perpetrator and he was arrested and charged again.

When Shane Parkin defended himself, he asked the court to spare his client another sentence and said, “It is pretty sad.

“(Egan) has a 15 year old heroin addiction that he has fought against.

“It is a battle at the moment that he does not necessarily win.”

Read more about the latest top stories

Egan is currently not hired and receives a total monthly loan of £ 280, Mr. Parkin said.

A probation officer said that Egan had been ordered for several months but missed six appointments.

District judge James Hatton said he would give the defendant “full appreciation” for his early admission of guilt.

But he added, “You can sum it up in one simple sentence – you’re in a cancer hospital, only custody is appropriate.”

Egan was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for the first break-in. 12 weeks for the second; and eight weeks for fraud.

advertisement