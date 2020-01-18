advertisement

Lily Allen beat actor Laurence Fox for his views on Meghan Markle and racism after an outbreak in Question Time.

The actor and musician, 41, appeared in the BBC debate and came into conflict with an audience when the treatment of Prince Harry’s wife came up as part of the discussion about her decision to step down royal duties.

Laurence, who made a name for himself in the TV drama Lewis, rejected allegations of racism against the Duchess of Sussex and said it was “racist” to be called a “white, privileged man”.

A woman from the audience spoke to the British actor and said, “It’s racism, she’s a black woman and she was torn to pieces.”

But Laurence rejected the claim and said: “It is not racism. We are the most tolerant beautiful country in Europe.

“It’s so easy to throw the racism card at everyone … and now it’s getting really boring.”

Laurence Fox encountered an audience during his appearance in Question Time on Thursday evening

The exchange quickly became hot when the woman replied: “What worries me about your comment is that you are a privileged white man.”

But the actor struck back and said sternly, “I can’t help being what I am, I was born that way, it’s an immutable quality.

“So calling me a white privileged man means being racist. You’re racist.”

But among those who were outraged by the actor’s comments was the British singer Lily Allen The Mirror.

She wrote: “Sick to death from lovers like Lawrence (sic) Fox who go on TV and force their opinions on everyone else if he never has to deal with what ordinary people have to do in his condominium.

Lilly Allen said Fox had scolded things he didn’t know about.

“BBC should be ashamed, we don’t pay our TV license for that.”

The 34-year-old Fear singer added, “Stick to acting. Instead of scolding things you don’t know about.”

After the episode of Question Time aired, Laurence went on Twitter and said his social media feed was “like Christmas when it’s early”.

Laurence tweeted screenshots of Lily Allen’s Instagram stories and wrote, “Lily Allen is the most breathtaking and brave artist in the world. #Stunningandbrave”

