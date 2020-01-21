advertisement

So inspiring! Katie Holmes tried to motivate her Instagram followers for Monday when she shared an uplifting quote on January 20. Beloved Dawson’s Creek alum uploaded the encouraging quote from the late Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK Day 2020.

“I chose to stay with love, hate is too much of a burden to bear. – MLK ”, was the message. In the caption, Katie, 41, shared a series of emojis with a praying hand.

The fans of the brunette beauty quickly flooded their comment area with messages of approval. “Exactly! So much easier to love,” wrote one fan while another repeated, “You’re absolutely right, Katie.” A third fan interfered and wrote, “One of my favorite quotes from him, thanks for sharing!”

It seems like Katie is following her own advice since she’s never looked happier in the past few years. Despite the call, it ends with the long-time friend Jamie Foxx in August 2019, the Ray Donovan actress is doing well after six years of dating.

In fact, sources near the amazing mother of one – who shares 13-year-olds Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise – said Closer Weekly that Katie is getting along thanks to her daughter. “Of course she misses having a partner at her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing well,” said Closer exclusively in December 2019.

When they parted ways, sources close to the long-time couple who started dating in 2013 revealed that they were no longer together after photos showed up showing Jamie having to lend a hand to a mysterious woman in Los Angeles. After the scandal, a source reported that In Touch Weekly Katie and Jamie were officially over.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing over and over because he was partying. He has been promising to calm his wild nature for months, but nothing has changed and she finally concludes that she wants to be with a man who is more mature and willing to settle down, ”the insider revealed. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in LA and is fed up with doing all the television, so she gave him an ultimatum – either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

According to the news, a second source, Closer, reported how Suri helped Katie heal her broken heart. “Suri asked about Jamie and her mother told her the truth that she and Jamie broke up,” the insider said. “Suri is much more mature than people think.”

