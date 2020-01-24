Stay awake in Davos - The Hindu

advertisement

If it is a nightmare to reach and hundreds of protesters block the road, you can bet it is the World Economic Forum in Davos. Almost everyone has a horror story about commuting from Zurich – whether it is the endless train changes, the boring traffic or the helicopter that is not available because a man with a larger bank credit has bullied his way to your booking. But, on the other hand, the weather did not play spoilage. In the last few years I have braved snowstorms and terrible roads, but this year the weather was mild – I think climate change is real!

The 2,500 delegates, 426 speakers, 147 sessions, 100 billionaires, 500 helicopters hovering over this small Alpine town and Donald Trump and famille provided a stubborn mix for the 50th anniversary of WEF in 2020. I have been here for 50 years not been, but in the last five years I have come, it has always been intense hectic and fun. I mean, what’s not good about fondue and free champagne?

But more seriously, Tina Brown, the media icon with whom I work, organizes an annual Women of Impact dinner. That is what brings me here. This year we had the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and the Iranian activist Masih Alinejad for dinner. Ivanka Trump showed up; she had worked with Kristalina on the economic empowerment of women when it was at the World Bank. Ivanka is tall, thin and very friendly, but what really struck me was her skin, which was so radiant that I wanted to ask her which creams she used. The only other person whose face I have seen so well is the art-based art collector, Shalini Passi. I sent her a message later to tell her so much.

Kristalina not only spoke about macroeconomic issues, she also talked about how she awoke to gender discrimination after she was 40 and how growing up under communism in her native Bulgaria gave her first-hand experiences with her evils. Masih, whose book, The Wind in My Hair, talks about her struggle for freedom in Iran, is confronted with death threats. Her brother was arrested by the regime in September. She spontaneously sang on stage after telling us that women in Iran do not have the right to sing solo. These are the moments that you remember long after you leave Davos.

I missed more of my ultimate fashionista girlfriend, Natasha Poonawalla, whose clothes always enjoy Davos. She was in Paris for a fancy LVMH dinner and therefore arrived a little later in the week. That said, those years of spotting extravagant fur and insane boots seem to have passed – everyone is awake for sustainability. Given the poor IMF outlook for global economic growth this year, it’s probably not appropriate to wear excessive fashion.

At Davos it’s all about clichés: whether it’s business jargon, buzzwords or the kind of people that are present (except me of course!). Tina summed it up best. “It’s all about FOMO on ice,” she said on a panel on Wednesday, explaining how people keep running from one to the other because they don’t want to feel left out. Given the bread and cheese diet that I am here, it is a good thing that I walk so much. It is also the best way to bump into people. Was that David Cameron? Was that Will.i.Am? Was that Kamal Nath? When I heard a middle-aged Indian man riding a lift with Deepika Padukone, I was pretty sure his year was over. I think that’s what Davos is all about – it may not solve major world problems, but it gives those present enough anecdotes to take home.

This biweekly column follows the wonderful activities of the one-percenters.

