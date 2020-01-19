advertisement

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on January 19 cited the proposal by some states not to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as “unconstitutional” and said it was the responsibility of all states to ensure that the law adopted in parliament is implemented.

“A state meeting has adopted a resolution against CAA. It’s like making a political statement. We can understand that. But saying they won’t implement it is against the law. It is unconstitutional to say that, “she said.

Ms. Sitharaman responded to a public question during an event at the CAA, organized by Chennai Citizens’ Forum, about some states such as Kerala opposing the implementation of the CAA.

“Everyone in this country is responsible for implementing the law passed in parliament,” said the minister, who is part of the BJP’s “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” nationwide campaign to support the law.

The Kerala government condemned the Supreme Court against the CAA last week and attempted to declare the law “in violation of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism in the constitution”.

Various Sate governments, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have expressed their disagreement with the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that a state could not deny the implementation of the CAA when it was already adopted by parliament.

