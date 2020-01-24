States file lawsuits against federal regulations that could allow 3D printed weapon plans to be posted online

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Attorney General in 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday against a federal regulation that could allow plans to make weapons on 3D printers to be published online.

New York Attorney General Tish James, who led the Attorney General’s coalition, argued that the publication of the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable attack weapons that are difficult to detect could be.

The lawsuit has been filed with the US District Court in Seattle. It is likely to spark a fierce debate over the use of 3D printed firearms and is the latest in a series of attempts by law enforcement agencies to prevent the Trump administration from facilitating access to the blueprints.

advertisement

Proponents have argued that there is a constitutional right to publish the material. However, critics counter that posting the plans online could increase gun violence and put weapons in the hands of criminals who are prohibited by law.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a previous lawsuit in several states had prompted a federal judge last year to stop the government’s earlier attempt to distribute the files.

“Why is the Trump administration working so hard to give domestic perpetrators, criminals and terrorists access to undetectable, undetectable 3D printed weapons?” Ferguson said in a statement.

For years, law enforcement agencies have been trying to draw attention to the dangers posed by so-called ghost weapons, which do not contain registration numbers that could be used to track them.

A federal judge blocked an earlier attempt by the Trump administration in November to allow files to be released online, on the grounds that the government violated the law for procedural reasons. However, the government released formal rules on Thursday that transfer the regulation of 3D-printed weapons from the State Department to the Department of Commerce, which could create the ability to make the plans available online.

Prosecutors general argue that the government is violating the law and say such deregulation will “make it easier for individuals who are not authorized to possess federal or state firearms to obtain a lethal weapon without undergoing a background check undergo “. They also argue that the trade department is unable to properly regulate 3D printed weapons.

“Ghost guns endanger all of us,” said James in a statement. “While the President and his government know that these homemade weapons are an immediate threat, he continues to deal with the gun lobby and risk the lives of millions of Americans.”

In 2015, Cody Wilson and his company Defense Distributed sued the federal government after ordering him to remove the online blueprints of a 3D printed weapon. The State Department reached an agreement with the company in 2018, removing plans to manufacture 3D weapons from a list of weapons or specifications that cannot be exported. But a coalition of attorneys general filed a lawsuit to stop the maneuver, arguing that undetectable plastic weapons pose a national security risk.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s lawsuit.

In addition to Illinois, the following states have been sued: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, New York, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia. Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

“We have successfully challenged the Trump administration’s first ruthless attempt and will continue to fight this recent attack on the security of our communities,” Californian Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement