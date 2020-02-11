updated

12:41 p.m. CST, Tuesday, February 11, 2020

FILE – This file photo dated January 16, 2015 shows the operation of pump jacks at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, California, which is overseen by the United States Bureau of Land Management. According to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, oil production from federally administered areas and waters reached a record 1 billion barrels in 2019

State oil exceeds 1B barrel as Trump simplifies the rules

Bills, Mont. – Oil production from areas and waters managed by the United States broke the 1 billion barrel record last year, federal officials said on Tuesday as technological advances drive development in new areas and the Trump administration’s regulations simplified for industry.

Production rose 122 million barrels, or more than 13%, compared to 2018. It includes oil from onshore and offshore packages, as well as Indian-owned land that was administered by the U.S. Department of State in fiscal 2019 and ended on September 30, said.

Critics claim that energy companies’ profits are at the expense of the environment and fewer safeguards are in place to protect the country and wildlife.

Casey Hammond, deputy home secretary, told The Associated Press that crossing the billion threshold was an important milestone for the Trump administration to increase domestic energy production.

“You have to create an environment where people bid on leases and then want to develop them,” said Hammond. “One thing we can do as regulators is to give people the assurance that we will work through the process in a fair and efficient manner.”

He said that permits to companies would be issued faster without affecting the landscape and public waters.

The steep increase in production in recent years is due to the introduction of a drilling technique called hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” that enables companies to extract oil from underground reserves that were formerly considered unreachable.

Fracking triggered an industry boom during the Obama administration that has gained momentum under Trump.

About a quarter of US oil is extracted from federal states, a number that has been relatively constant for much of the past decade as drilling has increased in both public and private areas.

There has long been a strong demand from private companies for oil and gas leases on land controlled by the United States Bureau of Land Management, said Mike Penfold, a retired state director of the agency.

What is different about Trump is the withdrawal of environmental regulations in order to strike a balance between development and conservation.

“This is another example of the Trump administration lifting four or five decades of thoughtful laws protecting public lands,” Penfold told taxpayers. “

The amount of oil that is now coming from the federal states is of greater geopolitical importance, so that the United States has sufficient participation in the world oil market to prevent the OPEC oil cartel from setting crude oil prices, said Sarp Ozkan, director of energy analysis for the industrial data company Enverus ,

However, Ozkan warned that the pace of growth will slow as companies stop investing in drilling to ensure their shareholders get reasonable returns.

“This will undoubtedly also affect production on the home of the Interior Ministry,” said Ozkan.

Under Trump, the time it took the Bureau of Land Management to approve drilling applications was reduced from an average of 257 days in 2016 to 108 days last year, according to federal officials.

The government’s license fees for oil production rose to $ 7.5 billion in 2019, according to interior ministries. That’s 21% more than last year, but below record sales in 2013 when the oil price exceeded $ 90 a barrel.

About half of this money goes to countries where oil is extracted. The rest go to the US Treasury.

Royalties for oil extracted from Indian Reserves or Indian-owned land are returned to the tribes or individual owners.