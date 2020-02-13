Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel tucker like their next football head coach.

Tucker’s wife was there, her kids were there and the Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo was here.

But someone was missing.

That someone is the former head coach of MSU Mark dantonio.

Although Dantonio issued a statement welcoming Tucker to the Spartan nation, he was not seen anywhere at the press conference, which had many reasons for why he was not there.

Well, thanks to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, we have an answer as to why Dantonio was not in the water.

Of Detroit news:

MSU has now released an official reason for Dantonio’s absence on Wednesday evening.

“Coach Dantonio was out of town and could not attend,” said Emily Guerrant, a university spokesperson, in response to a question from the Detroit News.

–Quotes courtesy of Tony Paul, The Detroit News– LINK

