Wednesday, Michigan State made it official that they hired Mel tucker replace Mark dantonio like their football head coach.

Tucker, who is an exceptional full-fledged recruiter, is reportedly trying to bring his boyfriend Vince Marrow along the ride. In fact, Matt Jones reports that MSU is proposing to make Marrow one of the 2 highest-paid non-OC / DC assistants in America.

Marrow, who is currently an assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky, is widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in the country. What makes him extremely intriguing in this case is that he has strong ties to Ohio, where he has landed several players in Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Less than 24 hours ago, many called the state of Michigan the Big Ten dumpster fire. If Mel Tucker succeeds, he will ask the rest of the league to watch MSU, just like Mark Dantonio once did.

