State has begun banning PFI, SDPI and similar outfits: Bommai

Claiming that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had played a role in recent incidents of terror and violence in Karnataka, the state government said on Friday that it had begun banning these organizations.

Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai told a press conference here that a few other organizations would probably also get a ban, along with PFI and SDPI.

“There are a number of procedures that must be followed before applying for a ban on an organization, such as gathering evidence about their illegal activities. We have instructed all relevant authorities to submit such evidence and material. Once this process is complete, we will forward them to the Center for appropriate action. We will also consult with the Legal Department on the procedures to be followed, depending on the nature of the evidence we receive, “said Mr. Bommai. Describing PFI and SDPI as “political faces” of banned terrorist organizations such as SIMI, the Interior Minister claimed that they were trying to come back by changing their names.

He claimed that these organizations carried out their activities in Karnataka for the past seven to eight years. The last few episodes, including the breaking of a suspected terror module in Bengaluru by the Tamil Nadu police together with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), had drawn attention to the need to ban these organizations.

Uttar Pradesh was also busy taking serious action against such organizations, he added.

