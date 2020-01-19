Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark's $ 1.7 million L.A. house: Photos

advertisement

An important milestone! Stassi Schroeder and her fiance, Beau Clark, shared their enthusiasm for becoming a homeowner – and gave an insight into their new excavations – via Instagram on Saturday, January 18th.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star documented his first visit to his home in Los Angeles, the E! reports was valued at $ 1.7 million and featured the Mediterranean-style property on her Instagram story.

“Puppies, puppies, we’re going to the house,” said Schröder to her two dogs, who were sitting in the car with the couple. “You don’t even know … so much space to run. House time, Motherfkers. I will see our house as a home owner for the first time.”

The reality TV star later shared another clip with the dogs running through the empty house.

Clark [39] later prepared to open a bottle of Dom Pérignon that was given to the duo by Lisa Vanderpump.

“First day as a homeowner,” Schröder signed the video. “Finally an engagement gift from Lisa Vanderpump.”

How for the most exciting property in the house? Schröder couldn’t stop raving about central air.

“Finally, central air conditioning,” she posted on Instagram. “I did it.”

The couple’s Vanderpump Rules customers congratulated them on the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday.

“Woo hoooo !! Congratulations guys, welcome to the club !!!! ” Brittany Cartwright commented on the post that celebrates her great achievement.

Jax TaylorIn the meantime he wrote: “I am so excited to get drunk in a new home” and added: “You finally have the central air !!!!!!”

The two can now check off a home purchase from their to-do list as they continue their wedding planning. Us Weekly announced in February 2018 that the Next Level Basic author was with Clark. The actor asked the question to Schroeder at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July 2019.

In an interview with Us in November 2019, Schroeder revealed that, although excited to get married, she didn’t like planning her upcoming wedding.

“Wedding planning is a pain,” she admitted. “Nobody warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners! We have an overseas wedding, so I thought it would make it easier because we also have a smaller, more intimate wedding, but no, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult, but it’s really fun. ‘

The television personality added that she also had specific qualifications for her bachelorette party.

“I’m not a bachelor party,” said Schroeder at the time. “I don’t make a Penishalm. I don’t want strippers. I don’t want to go out after midnight. My idea of ​​a bachelor party is like a good two-day weekend with juicy brunch and shopping. And I’m in bed at 10, you know what I mean? That is my style! If my friends do anything else, I’ll blame them. “

Scroll down to see photos of Schroeder and Clark’s new home.

