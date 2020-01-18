advertisement

ESPN has gone through many pairings and approaches to building a pregame show in its 18 seasons the NBA aired. This time there is a successful daily show.

The series “The Jump”, directed by Rachel Nichols, has been a hit since its debut four years ago and goes into prime time. It starts with ABC’s Saturday night package, which begins with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Houston Rockets.

“Gaining ESPN’s trust to do something like that feels good. It’s not just me hosting the foreplay, I have all the feel and ethics of “The Jump” from games, “said Nichols.

Nichols often pulls “The Jump” out of his Los Angeles studio to host a big game or event, including the NBA final. The biggest change is that the show is shortened from 60 to 30 minutes, but even that is a relapse into its roots as a half-hour program on ESPN2.

Mike Shiffman, head of NBA production for ESPN, said the show’s ability to be agile and responsive to the latest news was one of the biggest reasons to give it a new platform. The best example of this was on the first day of the free agency, when “The Jump” ran for five hours.

“They had a plan and then the news went in a different direction. It has shown that everyone is able to quickly relate everything when the whole landscape of the league changes, ”he said.

“The Jump” has built a steady following of fans and players who watch it in the afternoon and see it as a way to connect either after training or before the game. Before Nichols first joined ESPN in 2003, he was known throughout the league for his contacts with the Washington Post.

ESPN also had a show that could generate enthusiasm, similar to TNT’s “Inside the NBA”. Nichols left ESPN in 2013 and worked for three years at CNN and TNT as a presenter and reporter. She hosted her own show on CNN and got to see how NBA coverage works.

“After learning from the inside, sometimes we had to do the same thing with The Jump. I learned so much by being with the boys on and off the camera and how they sparked these discussions,” said Nichols.

One of the major differences from The Jump is that Nichols’ mix of analysts includes not only former players, but also journalists and former front office executives. Kendrick Perkins, who is part of the rotating cast of analysts, says the diversity was beneficial.

“The mix gives a different feeling during the debates. As a former player, I can agree that I disagree with a former player or great journalist or people who have been in the league for a long time, ”he said.

Scottie Pippen and Paul Pierce have led teams to championships, Perkins had a solid career as a team enforcer and Tracy McGrady was a two-time league champion.

“We can hold down and discuss serious issues, but we can also be goofy, silly, and immerse ourselves in the fun of the league,” said Nichols. “The show is a real pleasure because it uses my strengths. I have a success story as a reputable journalist and as a fool. “

Nichols would like some jump features that make it into the pregame show, but also notices that there can be some other spontaneous moments when he’s live on the pitch. During a Christmas day show before the Lakers Clippers game, Dwight Howard started talking to Pippen while the show was on and LeBron James called Michael B. Jordan when the actor was interviewed.

ESPN also hopes that ratings will rise again in the second half of the season. The network broadcasts an average of 1.5 million broadcasts, a 15% decrease from the previous year due to numerous injuries.

Shiffman said digital content numbers are increasing despite low game ratings.

The injuries at Golden State have made this race one of the most widespread title races in recent years, which could also increase interest near the playoffs.

“In the past, it felt like who would win the title or be in the final, certainly in the past three years with Golden State,” said Nichols. “I just don’t think people would be willing to donate blood this year and say who the two teams that will be in the final are. That’s cool.”

