We can only feel in our bones that 2020 will be the year babies are welcomed!

Dylan Dreyer She already had a head start for everyone when she gave birth to her second son, Oliver “Ollie” George Fichera, on Thursday, January 2nd. The Today Cohost shares her new child and 3 year old son Calvin with her husband Brian Fichera,

“We have some exciting news” Hoda Kotb announced in the episode of December 3rd. “The Today family just got bigger. Dylan had her little baby. Little “Ollie” Oliver George Fichera was born yesterday at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches long. “

Since the arrival of her child, the 38-year-old meteorologist says Calvin has adjusted very well to being a big brother. “Everything was just clicking,” she said. “There was no adjustment period. That’s just us. This is our family. “

She also called Today to assure everyone that she was fine. “I feel good,” she enthused. “I just feel so happy and blessed.”

Ollie’s arrival was a blessing to his two parents. Before Dylan welcomed him to the world, he suffered a miscarriage. During a recent interview with People, the meteorologist spoke about her blessing after heartache.

“I’m so grateful because I know it was so much more difficult this time,” she admitted. “We weren’t sure if we were going to get pregnant or what kind of IVF treatments we would need to go through to get this baby. So I pray every night and thank God that he put us in this situation and gave us this opportunity gave and doesn’t have to fight any longer than us. “

However, Dylan isn’t the only celebrity who welcomes a baby to the New Year. Caternina Scorsone from Grey’s Anatomy also gave birth to a beautiful child. On New Year’s Eve, she announced the arrival of her new daughter Arwen Giles.

“Arwen is there!”, The 38-year-old gushed next to two beautiful photos of her older girls – Eliza, 7, and Paloma (a.k.a. “Pippa”), 3 – and held the baby on Instagram. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart that has been redone by love in every exquisite moment. ❤️. “

Scroll down to see all the celebrities who have given birth to 2020 babies!