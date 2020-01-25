Stars who brought the family to the Grammys over the years: photos

advertisement

Stand aside, significant others! Miley Cyrus. Beyoncé and pink are among the celebrities who have invited family members over the years to attend the Grammy Awards with them.

The Hannah Montana alum was married to Liam Hemsworth at the time of the 2019 Grammys. However, the actor was unable to attend the ceremony after being hospitalized for kidney stones. Cyrus’ parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrusjoined her instead.

The singer “Slide Away” later met with her sister Noah Cyrus within the event with which the actress performed Shawn Mendes and took part in a homage to the godmother Dolly Parton, “My # 1”, she wrote next to an Instagram photo with the “July” song stress. “The coolest girl I know. Sickest songwriter. Singer. Style goddess. and above all the best little sister I could have ever asked for. @noahcyrus @recordingacademy. “

Beyoncé and Jay-ZIn the meantime, the 2018 Grammys became a family affair with daughter Blue Ivy, which they welcomed in January 2012.

The couple’s eldest child blinded the crowd and sat in the front row between their proud parents. Jay-Z led the field with the most nominations, but went home empty-handed.

Blue Ivy later made headlines for encouraging Beyoncé and the rapper to stop clapping during the ceremony. The duo continued to cheer Camila cabello During her speech, she asked her daughter to reach out and signal that they should let their hands drop again.

For her part, Pink also brought daughter Willow to the 2018 Grammys. Her plus one even met one of her favorite stars: Rihanna, “Dreams come true”, the singer who also shares son Jameson with husband Carey Hart – wrote about Instagram at the time. “My daughter lives for this woman. Me too.”

The “What About Us” song stress didn’t win in its category, but it went over the red carpet with Willow, Hart and mother Judy Moore. “We did it!” “Willow met her idol @badgirlriri tonight … her favorite shows were Kendrick Lamar), me and (Lady Gaga, My mother had fun and looked so chic that I can’t even stand it. My husband looked great and made me an old-fashioned bottle. “

Scroll down to see celebrities at the Grammys with their families!

