Stars who brought family to the SAG Awards

Family Affair! The award ceremony season is not a solo sport – at least for celebrities who like to take part in events with their families.

Many actors, including Ryan Gosling. Kaley Cuoco. Jared Leto. Kirsten Dunst, and Joaquin Phoenix have decided to bring their mothers, fathers or siblings to the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the years.

Even famous families like mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson and sisters Rooney Mara and Kate MaraI walked side by side on the red carpet at the big Hollywood event.

The annual award ceremony, which began in 1995, is aimed at actors both on TV and in film. It is broadcast every year by TNT and TBS (from 1998 and 2007 respectively) and can honor both solo stars and casts. The show, which takes place in Los Angeles, highlights the fact that “acting is a collaborative art,” as the SAG Awards explained on its official website.

It will be presented by SAG-AFTRA, the association of television and radio artists of the Screen Actors Guild, and will celebrate its 26th ceremony on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Celebrity Siblings

For many stars, the celebrations of the night would not be complete without the presence of their loved ones – and a family support system.

In the past two decades of the history of the SAG Awards, many talented artists have had their relatives there to give them an encouraging talk after their defeat. The happier may like Hilary Swank and Emma Stone, their OG supporters observed at the event how they took home the coveted trophies!

“I’ll record everything,” said the Easy A actress to E! News at the SAG Awards 2017, where she won an outstanding actress performance in a leading role for La La Land. “We keep it in the family,” she added, holding onto her lucky charm, her older brother. Spencer Stone,

Before she and her mother died, Debbie Reynolds was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award by Carrie Fisher in 2015. “My grandmother was not only her mother, she is also the grandmother of my supposed daughter,” the Stars Wars star began her speech. “It also turns out that we are neighbors. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, she’s also my mother.”

Famous celebrity families

She added: “This is an exceptionally friendly, generous, gifted, funny woman who would give you the shirt off your back – if Vivian Leigh had never worn it in “Gone with the Wind”. “This year, the two Hollywood legends also walked over the carpet of the SAG Awards with Fischer’s daughter and Reynolds granddaughter, the actress Billie Lourd,

Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebrities have made the SAG Awards a family affair over the years.

