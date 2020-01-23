Stars who are honest about their fertility struggles

advertisement

It has been a long road to parenting Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about IVF on the first try, but you hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the supermodel told The Cut of New York Magazine in April 2018 and it was devastating. “

Sometimes cookbook author Cravings asked: Hungry for More if she had done something wrong. “I remember thinking:” Oh, I was on my feet too much, and because of that. ”

But in the end IVF worked. Teigen and the R&B singer welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018.

Of course, Teigen is not alone. Gabrielle Union. Michelle Obama. Kim Kardashian and Jessie J have all talked about their infertility struggles. Click through the photos to read their stories.

