If there is one thing we love more than the birth of celebrity babies, then we learn that they are on the way! With a new year – and a new decade – all your favorite stars announce that they are pregnant and expect a few joys in 2020. Right, there is a baby boom in Hollywood and we couldn’t be happier.

Don’t waste time America Ferrera was the first celebrity to announce that she was pregnant in her New Years Instagram post. “Welcoming Baby # 2 in 2020!” She wrote next to a photo of her with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and her son Sebastian. “Happy New Year from our wild and growing bunch.” This couldn’t be a more perfect timing considering the Superstore actress and Ryan announced that they were pregnant with their first child on New Year’s Day 2018. America then announced Sebastian’s arrival in May 2018 via Instagram.

We can’t wait to see which stars show that their families will grow this year.

Scroll down to see all celebrities who announced that they will be pregnant in 2020!