Do it differently! Not all celebrities have managed to see the 2020 Academy Awards this year. Instead, they decided to enjoy the award ceremony comfortably from their couches.

Jenna Dewan documented her Oscar tour on her Instagram story and called Salma Hayek “The most beautiful” and Janelle Monae“So much fun!”

The pregnant 39-year-old star showed her pajamas in a selfie titled “Oscar lewk (sic) this year”.

The flirty dancing presenter and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, announced in September 2019 that they are expecting their first child together. (The Connecticut native already shares her 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum).

“I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life and couldn’t have found a better person to start a family with,” the 44-year-old Tony winner wrote on Instagram at the time. “The past year and a half have brought so many things to my life that have made me deeply grateful. A partner who exudes love, warmth and friendliness. A partner who has gone through some of life’s most difficult moments can deal with grace, humility and the desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who grows continuously from these lessons and supports my growth as a person with love, steadfast support and understanding. “

As for Reese WitherspoonThe 43-year-old Big Little Lies raved about her co-star Laura DernThe best supporting actress in the world wins for A Marriage Story.

“Whoohoo!”, The whiskey of a teacup author, has recorded an Instagram story video of Dern’s acceptance speech on her television screen. “@Lauradern you are the greatest. Amazing tribute to (parents) Diane Ladd and Burce Dern, We love you!”

Witherspoon also skipped the ceremony last year, but shared a sweet relapse with her mother. Betty Reese, from her 2006 Best Actress win for her role in Walk the Line. To experience the moment with her mother was “the best part of the night,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

