Lovers usually look forward to Valentine’s Day, but for a group of celebrities this Friday, February 14th, will bring back bad memories of their breakup on or around the day that romance is celebrated.

Even though Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux At the end of 2017, they actually separated and bizarrely decided to announce their separation on February 16, 2018, just two days after the holiday.

The two, who married in 2015, amazed the fans with a common statement: “We are two best friends who have decided to split as a couple, but look forward to continuing our esteemed friendship.”

Bad luck in love Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt for five years.

She is not the only one who has an unromantic time during the traditional love month. Hilary Duff and first husband Mike Comrie filed for divorce near Valentine’s Day in 2015 and completed the divorce the following February.

Khloe Kardashian separated from baby dad Tristan Thompson just before Valentine’s Day last year after Tristan cheated on her little sister Kylie JennerLifetime BFF Jordyn Woods,

As radar readers know, Tristan cheated on Khloe for the first time when she wanted to give birth to her daughter True,

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star took him back, but then he betrayed her again with Jordyn, who admitted that she had kissed Tristan at his house party.

Lady Gaga also had a Valentine’s Day last year. Just a few days after attending the 2019 Grammy Awards alone on February 10, it became known that the singer “Bad Romance” had separated from the agent’s fiance Christian Carino,

The young love didn’t work for Hayden Panettiere, who reportedly ended her romance, which began with her hero co-star at the age of 18 Milo Ventimiglia just a few days after Valentine’s Day 2009.

