Stars rushed for support Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wadeafter announcing her daughter’s decision to come out as a transgender.

On Tuesday, February 11, the former American Got Talent judge [47] announced on Instagram that her eldest child – who was born a boy – decided to live as a girl. Dwyane, 38, also spoke about the news while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, explaining that her child, born Zion, is now known by the name Zaya,

“Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her, ”Gabrielle wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a video of Zaya, 12, and explained her decision when she drove in a golf cart with her father. In the clip you can hear the young girl emphasizing the importance of “staying true to yourself” regardless of the hurdles.

“Even if people are mean and people get hurt for trying to be themselves and you still want people to live their truth?” The former NBA star asks his daughter in the video.

“I know it can be difficult, but I think you will prevail and be the best,” replies Zaya. “Even in difficult times you have to assert yourself, it’s worth it, I think it’s very worth it … If you look in the mirror and say to yourself: Hello, nice to meet you instead of liking you,” I don’t know really who I am. It’s like a complete identity crisis. “

“It’s okay to listen to your children, love and respect them just the way they are. Love and light good people,” Gabrielle wrote.

After listening to Zaya’s encouraging message, various celebrities and friends of Gabrielle and Dwyane went to the comment area to show their support and to rave about their brave daughter.

“Hello Zaya! I am lucky enough to meet you! “comedienne Mindy Kaling wrote.

“Nice,” Jordyn Forest wrote.

“Your brain and mind are on a different level – we should all rise to this awareness” Jessica Alba commented.

“That is said so deeply. We can learn a lot from little angels,” said the singer Keri Hilson wrote.

“Zaya !!! She is fantastic and I am so glad that she is blessed with you as parents. This is a generation curse that breaks love. She grows up and feels healthy and fully aware that her presence is not apologize but have to be celebrated. A whole gift, “bestselling author luvvie Ajayi Jones added.

“It’s so necessary,” hip-hop star Timbo king commented.

“Bless your brother with great love!” Jamie Foxx wrote and addressed Dwyane.