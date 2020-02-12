Exactly one week after her birth date, Lauren Akins, the wife of Thomas Rhett, gave birth to the couple’s third daughter, Lennon Love. The baby was born in a Nashville hospital on Monday, February 10th. Rhett and Akins released photos of the newborn that received many comments from some of Rhett’s famous friends.

“Welcome to the world, Lennon,” wrote show host Hoda Kotb.

“Amazing and beautiful family,” said Diplo.

“Congratulations, boy,” said HARDY.

“AHHHH !!!”, wrote Russell Dickerson and added later, “You gave birth to a 4 year old. And she is beautiful!”

“Oh that’s the cutest. Congratulations mom of 3!” written by Abby Smyers, wife of Dan + Shays Dan Smyers.

Rhett announced Lennon Love’s arrival on Instagram with an adorable photo of the little girl.

“Lennon Love Akins was born on February 10th at 8:30 am!” Rhett Smith said, “It was such a pleasure to see this little angel born. My wife is just amazing throughout the birth. It was probably the sweetest to see our children meet Lennon for the first time, what I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

“Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters in the world,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I am so thankful for my beautiful growing family! They will pray for us as we move from zone to zone defense.”

Akins also shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram and shared a photo of Lennon Love with her two big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th, and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face,” said Akins. “Lennon Love Akin’s £ 2 ounce Lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We couldn’t be in love.”

Rhett will be at home a few months before his Center Point Road tour starts in May, with Cole Swindell and HARDY as the opening act.

Photo credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder