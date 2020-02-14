Opposites attract! Stars celebrated in style thanks to Valentine’s Day Dan BilzerianAnnual Angels & Devils party on Thursday February 13th.

At the start of the V-Day celebrations, IGNITE Getränke launched its new vodka and held a Valentine’s bash in LA on Thursday. The theme of angels and devils was carried out throughout the event with fire-breathing bartenders, contortionists and fun decor all around the property.

Prominent participants included Machine gun Kelly. Wiz Khalifa. Chance the rapper. The weeknd. Brody Jenner. Logan Paul and more.

36-year-old star from The Hills: New Beginnings shared a photo of IGNITE beer bong cups during the party. The 24-year-old YouTube star Paul posed on the carpet before the Christmas party and later celebrated with both the costumed angels and the devils present.

There was a tattoo bar and a piercing station for stars as well as ice sculptures and a menu with aphrodisiac motifs was put together for lovers of IGNITE vodka mixed drinks, sushi, lobsters and snacks.

On Valentine’s Day itself, many celebrities paid sweet tributes to their loved ones, including Joe Jonas who posted a photo of his wife, Sophie Turner, the day after We confirmed that they would be expecting their first child together.

John Legend went another way to honor his wife Chrissy Teigen, The 41-year-old Crooner “All of You” hosted the Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, February 14, and had a video montage made to pay homage to the feet of his wife, who hates her.

“Honestly, she’ll literally kill me, but I think these feet are beautiful,” said the father of two after the clip. “I love her. And I want to wish my wife a happy Valentine’s Day.”

New single Vanessa Hudgens, showed some love on vacation after we broke that she and her boyfriend Austin Butler had canceled it in January 2020.

“Happy Valentine is for me,” the 31-year-old high school musical star sang on Friday in a video on Instagram. “Happy day to love myself. Happy Valentine’s Day to me. “

Scroll down to see the IGNITE Angels & Devils bash.