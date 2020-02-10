LOS ANGELES – The Oscars may be over, but the party has only just started when dozens of winners and other celebrities have left for the various parties across Los Angeles.

One of these parties is the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

At the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, the Mercedez-Benz party took Hollywood’s golden night to another level. A-listeners from film, music and even the sports world gathered under one roof.

Just like the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party in 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Several celebrities have been spotted at these events, including Mindy Kaling, Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde, to name a few.

