A family affair! Charlize Theron and other celebrities took part in the 2020 Academy Awards with their family members.

The actress, 44, nominated for her role in Bombshell as Best Actress and surprised on February 9th, shows her award ceremony in a black Dior dress. The winner of the Screen Actors Guild combined the dress with matching heels and silver jewelry while her mother Gerda Maritzrocked a navy dress.

The Long Shot Star previously attributed Maritz to helping her take care of her two children. “In the beginning, I wanted to do everything and didn’t take as much help as I actually needed. I felt ‘If I don’t do all of this, then maybe I’m a bad parent,’ said Theron in April 2018 Elle more help … I’ve learned to balance things out more. I look at my fuel gauge and think, “Is it full or empty?”

Jackson, 8, and August, 4, think awards are “a waste of time,” said the Atomic Blonde Star last month during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance.

“Please be [excited about my Oscar nomination] because my kids aren’t,” said Theron Jimmy Kimmel back then. “Spoiler alert, I didn’t win [Golden Globe or Critics’ Choice Award]. They were a mix of super sad and kind of angry, like” You didn’t win? “. They were upset. The little one said,” Well, I really wanted you to win, “and my other one was just disappointed.”

The little ones were “suspicious” and asked if they would “win this time” when Oscar nominations were announced in January. Then she announced to the host, 52. When Theron admitted, “Listen, I have a good shot, she probably won’t win,” replied her oldest, “well, that sounds like a waste of time, mom.”

Theron was not the only star who came to the 92nd Academy Awards with his mother on his arm. Keanu Reeves brought Patricia Taylor to the award ceremony while Laura Dern poses for pictures with Diane Ladd,

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrities who attended the awards ceremony with family members Antonio Banderas to Tom Hanks,