Stars and their furry friends

They may be wealthier and more famous than we are, but there is one thing we can identify with in relation to celebrities and their lives: Pets – and the following famous faces are crazy about their furry friends!

Of Kristen Bell to Andy Cohen to Justin TherouxThese remarkable people make sure everyone knows how in love they are with their pets – they even share the ups and downs of their travels with them. Julianne Hough recently lost their dogs, and was pretty open about it with all their fans and followers.

“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth about what is possible. I am thankful forever. I thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me, ”wrote the dancer and TV personality Instagram Next to a photo with her two late dogs Lexi and Harley. “Thank you for teaching me to be your mother. Thank you for giving and receiving love. Thanks for your kisses. Thank you for your blessing every minute of every day. Thank you for your souls. Thanks for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thanks for your magic. Thank you for being the most constant and constant beings in my life. Thanks for being you. Thank you for being my guardian on this earth and more now. “

“I’ve never had a love like ours. I miss you, I love you forever. Now you’re free,” continued the TV personality, adding the dates of her passing pets. It’s very clear that Julianne is everything about their dogs, and it shows. It’s no surprise to see the impact all of our pets have on us.

Now scroll down to see the cutest celebrity pet parents!

