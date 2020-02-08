For the record books! Meryl Streep. Halle Berry and Jordan Peele are among the stars who have made history at the Oscars over the long history of the prestigious award ceremony. From the youngest winner to most nominations, actors and films have left their mark on the Academy Awards in several ways.

Berry was the first African American woman to win the best actress for her role in Monster’s Ball in 2002. She made a moving speech as she accepted her award. “This moment is so much bigger than me,” she told the audience. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne and Diahann Carroll. It is for the women who stand next to me: Jada Pinkett. Angela Bassett. Vivica Fox, And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a chance because this door was opened tonight. “

Fifteen years later, the star Die Another Day remembered the achievement amid the # OscarsSoWhite controversy. “I sat there and really thought,” Wow, this moment really doesn’t mean anything, “she told Teen Vogue in June 2017.” It doesn’t mean anything. “I thought it meant something, but I think it didn’t mean anything.”

Berry called the unveiling one of her “lowest moments,” adding, “It’s mildly troubling, to say the least.”

For his part, Streep has long surpassed the record for most of an actor’s Oscar nominations. When she received her 20th nod for Florence Foster Jenkins in 2017, she responded with a GIF of herself that she danced.

Films have made as much history at the Academy Awards as individuals. Parasite was the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Film in 2020.

Bong Joon Ho, who was also recognized as the best director, expressed the wish to open up a world of opportunities for similar projects with his work. “Korean cinema has a long history,” he said to Variety in November 2019. “There are many masters who have not yet been introduced to Western audiences. It would be great if people were more interested in Korean cinema because of my nomination . “

Scroll to revisit the most notable record breakers in Oscars history.