Starbucks says: hold the milk to reduce the CO2 footprint

Skip the Frappuccino and take a regular black espresso to reduce the ecological footprint of your morning coffee.

Adding whipped cream to millions of Starbucks drinks emits 50 times more greenhouse gas than the company’s private jet. In general, dairy products are the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the coffee giant’s operations and supply chain.

Those are just two findings from Starbucks most radical environmental review, which was unveiled Tuesday (NZT Wednesday) when the company announced ambitious goals to reduce its impact. By 2030, the coffee chain is aiming for a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions, water abstraction and waste sent to landfills.

The task is huge: Starbucks was responsible for the emission of 16 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018, using 1 billion cubic meters of water and the dumping of 868 metric kilotons – more than double the Empire State Building – from coffee cups and other waste . The audit was conducted with sustainability consultant Quantis and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

“We know that this journey will be a challenge, we know that we cannot do this alone, and we know that this requires others to join us,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in an interview.

The shares of Starbucks fell Tuesday as much as 1.1 percent to US $ 92.62 in New York trading. The share has so far increased by around 6 percent, double the progress of the S&P 500 Index.

ELAINE THOMPSON / AP

Starbucks says it is responsible for about 1 percent of the estimated 600 billion disposable cups that are used worldwide every year.

With more than 31,000 points of sale in more than 80 markets, the company joins a parade of companies announcing green initiatives while the World Economic Forum in Davos starts with a dual focus on climate change. This year’s meeting in the Swiss ski resort consists of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, while BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink set the tone by warning that the asset manager will address the problem in his investments.

The movements of the coffee chain follow the pressure of investors, with a resolution calling on the company to increase the use of sustainable packaging, supported by nearly half of the shareholders at the annual general meeting last year.

“Although Starbucks still has a long way to reach these goals, we are encouraged that its priorities are rooted in transparent data and will be supplemented by an initial market survey,” said Allan Pearce, shareholder advocate at Trillium Asset Management.

Under founder and former CEO Howard Schultz, Starbucks focused on sustainability by buying sustainable energy, investing in climate-proof coffee trees and giving discounts to customers who brought their own bottlenose dolphins. Johnson, who took the helm in 2017, sold USD 1 billion in bonds to fund green and ethical procurement initiatives. The company has appointed the first Chief Sustainability Officer, Michael Kobori, to become a member of Levi Strauss.

At an unspecified point after 2030, Johnson said, the company wants to become “raw material positive” by storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste and providing more fresh water than it uses.

GETTY IMAGES

The company has more than 31,000 points of sale in more than 80 markets.

The steps come when governments around the world take more environmental action with measures such as a pending European Union ban on some single-use plastics.

Other chains act too. McDonald’s has said it wants to reduce restaurants and office emissions by 36 percent from 2015 to 2030. KFC and Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands aims for an average reduction of 10 percent per store by the end of 2025.

The fast food chains start from a higher base. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, each outlet was responsible for more than four times the carbon dioxide emissions as Starbucks will save in 2017. Cooking and selling a wider range of menu items, including carbon-intensive meat, makes reducing emissions more difficult.

Starbucks has switched to wind power in some of its cafés, but achieving its CO2 reduction targets requires greater changes. Johnson said he will force consumers to choose milk made from almond, coconut, soy or oats, the production of which is more environmentally friendly than dairy. In North America, 15 to 20 percent of Starbucks customers already opt for such options.

“Alternative milk will be a big part of the solution,” Johnson said. “The curve of consumer demand is already shifting.”

The Seattle-based company is testing new drinks made with plant-based ingredients and looking for ways to make whipped cream without emitting nitrogen oxide, a greenhouse gas. Starbucks also wants to reduce the cost of dairy alternatives by helping suppliers increase output, he said.

Tackling a different form of pollution – the food and beverage containers that pollute the streets of the city, hide landfills and often end up in the world’s oceans – has been equally challenging. Starbucks says it is responsible for about 1 percent of the estimated 600 billion disposable cups that are used worldwide every year. Around March of this year, the company plans to start testing a paper cup that it is developing with partners looking for a wider recyclable and compostable container for hot drinks. Existing ones usually contain a plastic layer that makes them difficult to process. Costa Coffee, a chain based in the United Kingdom owned by Coca-Cola, announced two years ago plans to pay a waste collector to deal with it, thereby encouraging recycling efforts.

Starbucks previously reversed an objective set in 2008, namely 25 percent coffee in personal travel mugs. Only about 5 percent of UK customers use reusable containers, although the company offers them a 25-cent (50-cent) discount, while paying a 5-cent fee for paper cups.

A smaller British chain, Boston Tea Party Cafes, has completely eliminated single-use cups, but that cost 25 percent of takeaway coffee in the first year after the initiative came into effect.

Johnson said he counts on Generation Z to lead the adoption of more environmentally-friendly practices, and says this makes it financially rewarding for companies to respond. Starbucks will stick to its long-term goal of double earnings per share growth, despite the cost of its green targets, he said.

“It won’t be a linear journey,” Johnson said. “We will take positive steps and then we will try something else that works. There is no silver bullet.”

